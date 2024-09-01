Report: Former Nebraska QB, Coach Scott Frost to Join NFL Staff
A new report from the Los Angeles Rams' has a former Nebraska football coach and alum heading to the West Coast.
Scott Frost, the former Husker coach, has been hired by Rams coach Sean McVay as reported by ESPN and The Athletic. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Frost will be a "senior football analyst."
Frost will reportedly help in a variety of roles on the staff, including special teams, where the Rams have a vacancy after parting ways recently with an assistant special teams coach.
The former Nebraska quarterback finished 16-31 in over four-plus seasons in Lincoln after failing to return his alma mater to national prominence. In April, several reports said that Frost was"dying" to return to coaching. He was last seen on the sideline for Nebraska's 2022 home loss to Georgia Southern.
Frost was in the NFL for six seasons with short stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his playing career. Before becoming a head coach, Frost was notably an offensive coordinator for Oregon during Marcus Mariota's Heisman campaign.
After leaving Eugene, Frost guided the University of Central Florida to an undefeated season in his second year, going 13-0 in 2017 with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Nebraska never made a bowl game under Frost, with his best record coming in 2019 at 5-7.
