Report: Former Nebraska QB, Coach Scott Frost to Join NFL Staff

The Los Angeles Rams will reportedly add former Husker coach Scott Frost as an offensive analyst.

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after an injury timeout following a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
A new report from the Los Angeles Rams' has a former Nebraska football coach and alum heading to the West Coast.

Scott Frost, the former Husker coach, has been hired by Rams coach Sean McVay as reported by ESPN and The Athletic. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Frost will be a "senior football analyst."

Frost will reportedly help in a variety of roles on the staff, including special teams, where the Rams have a vacancy after parting ways recently with an assistant special teams coach.

The former Nebraska quarterback finished 16-31 in over four-plus seasons in Lincoln after failing to return his alma mater to national prominence. In April, several reports said that Frost was"dying" to return to coaching. He was last seen on the sideline for Nebraska's 2022 home loss to Georgia Southern.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost
Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Frost was in the NFL for six seasons with short stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his playing career. Before becoming a head coach, Frost was notably an offensive coordinator for Oregon during Marcus Mariota's Heisman campaign.

After leaving Eugene, Frost guided the University of Central Florida to an undefeated season in his second year, going 13-0 in 2017 with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Nebraska never made a bowl game under Frost, with his best record coming in 2019 at 5-7.

