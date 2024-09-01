Nebraska Football Receives Compliments on Ball Control, Defense from UTEP Coach
Nebraska football shut down any hope for UTEP by halftime in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
"Coming off the field, felt like our guys didn't expect to win. I think everybody in that room expected to win, but when you play a great team like Nebraska you got to execute," Walden said in his postgame comments. "We did not execute."
The Miners coach added that once his program fell behind, it became more difficult to establish a rhythm because of Nebraska's ability to control the time of possession.
"Offensively, we can't do that our defense. They had double the time of possession - which is normally a stat I don't care about, but if you're not scoring points then it matters a lot," Walden said. Nebraska would convert 30 first downs in the contest, controlling the game for 38:22 compared to the visitor's 21:28.
Walden added later in his post-game thoughts that two defensive players crashed UTEP's game plan early and often.
"The game plan was to get zero (Nash Hutmacher) and nine (Ty Robinson) running. (They) are some of the most prominent defensive lineman in this league and in the country. If we just try to line up and run straight at them that's not going to be advantageous for us," Walden said.
The Miners coach continued in saying that his team failed to establish the run earlier in the contest because of the Blackshirts ability to get UTEP "out of rhythm." The Huskers held UTEP to only 56 total rushing yards on Saturday for only 2.3 yards per carry. Last season, NU was in the top 15 nationally holding opponents to only 93 rushing yards per game.
Hutmacher and Robinson combined for five total tackles, as Hutmacher recorded one TFL with Robinson earning two. The Blackshirts also earned a safety in the contest.
Walden credited his team with finding its tempo on its lone scoring drive, a three-play, 63 yard scoring drive as quarterback Skylar Locklear hit Kam Thomas for a 38-yard touchdown.
"There was nothing about those plays that was game planning, that's our base offense. We're able to get in rhythm, then find man coverage and Sky threw a heck of a ball. When this offense is in rhythm, it is really hard to stop," Walden said.
Nebraska's defense will face a greater test next week, battling Colorado and their top-flight receiver Travis Hunter - along with quarterback Shadeur Sanders - on Saturday night in prime time.
MORE: No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Tops TCU in Ameritas Players Challenge Finale
MORE: Tad Stryker: Stress-Free Start for Husker Nation
MORE: Stukenholtz: Husker Fan, We Got Him
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Downs UTEP 40-7 in Season Opener
MORE: Dylan Raiola Fulfills Lifelong Dream, Guides Nebraska Football to Win Over UTEP
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.