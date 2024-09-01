All Huskers

No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Tops TCU in Ameritas Players Challenge Finale

Huskers use service line to hang on and take down Horned Frogs 3-1 despite attacking struggles.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Nebraska Volleyball players celebrate scoring a point vs TCU
Nebraska Volleyball players celebrate scoring a point vs TCU / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Huskers volleyball team served up ace after ace en route to their third victory on this young season.

Nebraska (3-0) fought through early struggles to claim a four-set victory over the Horned Frogs of TCU (1-1): 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13.

Nebraska was lights out in both serving and serve receive as they dialed up nine aces and kept TCU out of the ace column. Lindsay Krause, Merritt Beason and Kennedi Orr all served up two aces apiece while Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and Lexi Rodriguez all aced TCU once.

A clean match this was not as Nebraska committed 25 attacking errors on their 141 swings, good for a .213 hitting percentage for the match. Hitting .140 in the second and third sets led to the two closest final scores and TCU taking the third set.

Murray paced the Huskers with 20 kills, more than double that of any other Husker, while hitting .302 for the match. The star sophomore exploded in the third set with seven kills on 15 swings, mixing and matching her attacks to keep TCU off balance. She added six digs and three blocks.

Running the offense, the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year, Bergen Reilly, set everyone up as she collected her third double-double in as many matches with 43 assists and 14 digs. The All-American sophomore added three kills and two blocks for good measure.

Reilly kept the rest of the team involved with Krause finishing second on the team in kills with nine, Beason and Andi Jackson right behind her with eight, followed by Rebekah Allick who finished with seven kills and six blocks.

The Horned Frogs hit .091 for the match, but turned it on in their third set victory where they hit .324.

Nebraska hits the road for the next match. The Huskers head down to Dallas where they will take on the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday, Sep. 3.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

ENRIQUE ALVAREZ-CLARY

Enrique Alvarez-Clary, better known as Rico, is the Assistant Program Director at 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska as well as the Executive Producer for the Supernovas Radio Network which broadcasts every Omaha Supernovas match during the inaugural season of the Professional Volleyball Federation. A native of Nebraska, Rico first graduated from the prestigious Bellevue West High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he also competed in Track & Field. Being behind the scenes for so long, Enrique has shifted into a more on-air role co-hosting the "Happy Hour" and lending his voice to many other shows on 93.7. Enrique focuses his coverage of Nebraska on football, volleyball, mens & womens basketball, softball, and track and field. When Enrique isn't covering Huskers Athletics you can find him hanging out with his wife Rachael and their two children Elliot (daughter) and Kade (son). Rico can be reached at rique2688@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @RadioRicoAC

