No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Tops TCU in Ameritas Players Challenge Finale
The Nebraska Huskers volleyball team served up ace after ace en route to their third victory on this young season.
Nebraska (3-0) fought through early struggles to claim a four-set victory over the Horned Frogs of TCU (1-1): 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13.
Nebraska was lights out in both serving and serve receive as they dialed up nine aces and kept TCU out of the ace column. Lindsay Krause, Merritt Beason and Kennedi Orr all served up two aces apiece while Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and Lexi Rodriguez all aced TCU once.
A clean match this was not as Nebraska committed 25 attacking errors on their 141 swings, good for a .213 hitting percentage for the match. Hitting .140 in the second and third sets led to the two closest final scores and TCU taking the third set.
Murray paced the Huskers with 20 kills, more than double that of any other Husker, while hitting .302 for the match. The star sophomore exploded in the third set with seven kills on 15 swings, mixing and matching her attacks to keep TCU off balance. She added six digs and three blocks.
Running the offense, the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year, Bergen Reilly, set everyone up as she collected her third double-double in as many matches with 43 assists and 14 digs. The All-American sophomore added three kills and two blocks for good measure.
Reilly kept the rest of the team involved with Krause finishing second on the team in kills with nine, Beason and Andi Jackson right behind her with eight, followed by Rebekah Allick who finished with seven kills and six blocks.
The Horned Frogs hit .091 for the match, but turned it on in their third set victory where they hit .324.
Nebraska hits the road for the next match. The Huskers head down to Dallas where they will take on the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday, Sep. 3.
MORE: Tad Stryker: Stress-Free Start for Husker Nation
MORE: Stukenholtz: Husker Fan, We Got Him
MORE: Gallery: Nebraska Downs UTEP 40-7 in Season Opener
MORE: Dylan Raiola Fulfills Lifelong Dream, Guides Nebraska Football to Win Over UTEP
MORE: Gut Reaction: Adam Carriker on Nebraska Football's Win Over UTEP
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.