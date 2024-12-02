All Huskers

Report: Nebraska Football Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton to Go to Florida State

The Husker assistant is reportedly following defensive coordinator Tony White to Tallahassee.

Kaleb Henry

James Williams celebrates the Nebraska defense's final stop of the 2024 game against Rutgers with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
James Williams celebrates the Nebraska defense's final stop of the 2024 game against Rutgers with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska football could be looking at multiple openings on the coaching staff.

Multiple reports have indicated associate head coach and defensive coordinator Tony White will become the next DC at Florida State. Greg Smith of Rivals is also reporting that defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will follow White to Tallahassee.

Knighton came to Lincoln after the 2022 season with head coach Matt Rhule. He coached under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers and played at Temple when Rhule was an assistant.

Before joining Rhule's staff in Carolina, Knighton coached at Wagner, an FCS program in New York. Before that, he enjoyed an NFL career that lasted seven seasons between Jacksonville, Denver and Washington.

