Stacked Opponents: Ranking Nebraska’s Toughest Games in 2025
Nebraska’s 2025 schedule may be labeled the easiest in the Big Ten Conference by Phil Steele, but don’t let that fool you — the back half is a gauntlet.
As head coach Matt Rhule enters year three with postseason aspirations and a retooled roster, the Huskers will need to navigate a late-season stretch that includes national contenders and rising powers. From a Big Ten opener against Michigan to a November collision with Penn State, each matchup carries weight. In this breakdown, we rank Nebraska’s toughest games of the season — factoring in opponent strength, timing, and playoff implications — to spotlight where the road gets steepest.
Nebraska heads into the 2025 campaign riding a wave of momentum, and this time, the buzz feels justified. Following a breakthrough 2024 season that ended a long bowl drought and delivered the program’s first postseason victory in nearly a decade, Rhule's Huskers are drawing attention as a legitimate sleeper in the expanded College Football Playoff race. In the 12-team format, Nebraska could sneak in if the Huskers can win these key games.
Brutal Battles Ahead: Ranking the Huskers’ Toughest Opponents
With a favorable slate and rising roster talent, Nebraska could realistically navigate the 2025 schedule to a 9–3 or even 10–2 finish, positioning itself squarely in the hunt for a Big Ten Championship berth. Nebraska avoids some heavyweights like Ohio State and Oregon, and with USC, Iowa, and UCLA all visiting Lincoln, the schedule sets up well for a run.
A 9–3 finish still keeps them in contention for the Big Ten title game, especially with the division-less format. November is the crucible, though — survive USC, UCLA, Penn State, and Iowa, and Nebraska won’t just be bowl-bound. They’ll be playoff-relevant.
No. 1 Penn State (November 15)
Evaluating Nebraska’s 2025 slate, no opponent looms larger than Penn State — the Nittany Lions stand out as the toughest test on the Huskers’ schedule. Penn State enters 2025 with national title aspirations and a stacked roster. Quarterback Drew Allar is expected to take a major leap, and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles inherits a defense loaded with NFL talent.
Nebraska owns a narrow advantage in its all-time football series with Penn State, boasting a 10–8 record over 18 matchups. Nebraska won four consecutive games from 2003 to 2013, but Penn State has taken two of the last three. Their last meeting came in 2020, when Nebraska defeated the Nittany Lions 30-23 in Lincoln.
No. 2 USC (November 1)
Coming in just behind Penn State, USC ranks as Nebraska’s second-toughest opponent on the 2025 schedule. Head coach Lincoln Riley has reshaped USC's roster with high-impact transfers and blue-chip recruits, building a more complete team around quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans' defense has seen upgrades at every level, adding depth and disruptive potential across the board.
USC holds a commanding lead in its all-time football record against Nebraska, logging a record of five wins, zero losses, and one tie in six matchups. Nebraska has yet to notch a win in the series, making USC one of the few programs with an undefeated record against the Huskers.
No. 3 Michigan (September 27)
Nebraska will be put to the test when the Huskers open up their Big Ten schedule against the Michigan Wolverines. Heading into the 2025 season, the Wolverines are looking to bounce back into playoff contention. True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood brings elite, long-term potential to Michigan’s offense, while the Wolverines’ defense continues to hold firm despite key departures to the NFL.
The Big Ten opener is an early tone-setter for NU. A win here could launch momentum; a loss might expose depth concerns. The Wolverines lead the all-time football series against the Huskers, logging a record of six wins, four losses, and one tie in 11 games. Michigan has controlled the recent series against Nebraska, taking the last four contests, capped by a commanding 45–7 win in 2023.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.