Sunday Morning Quarterback Previews Nebraska vs. Minnesota: License to Kill Gophers
Friday night lights return to Minneapolis, and the Huskers have a job to do: exterminate some Gophers. As Carl Spackler once said in Caddyshack, “I have a license to kill gophers by the government of the United Nations.” Matt Rhule and his crew might not have UN clearance, but they do have a program on the rise, and a chance to erase a decade’s worth of Gopher gnawing. Nebraska hasn’t beaten Minnesota since 2018 — five straight losses — and the time for polite coexistence in the Big Ten is over. It’s pest-control season.
Nebraska’s offensive identity in 2025 is built around Dylan Raiola, who through six games has completed over 73 percent of his passes for 1,591 yards and 16 touchdowns. The sophomore has shown poise, precision, and a knack for making the big throw when it counts. He’s aided by a dynamic receiving corps — Nyziah Hunter has emerged as a trusted downfield target, while Jacory Barney Jr. adds explosiveness both as a receiver and in the return game. And if you throw it in Dane Key’s direction, consider it caught. On the ground, Emmett Johnson has been the workhorse, racking up 650 yards at over six yards per carry with seven touchdowns. His blend of balance and burst has given the Huskers a reliable way to control tempo and wear down defenses.
Defensively, Nebraska has transformed into one of the nation’s elite units. The Huskers lead the country in passing yards allowed per game and are in the top 15 nationally in total defense. Their secondary has for the most part been airtight, limiting big plays and forcing quarterbacks into mistakes. Up front, the defensive line brings steady pressure and physicality, anchored by relentless pursuit from both the edges and interior. The only area that’s shown vulnerability has been against the run — opponents have found success on the ground — something Minnesota will look to exploit early and often.
For the Gophers, the formula is simple but demanding: establish a ground game and keep Raiola on the sidelines. Minnesota’s rushing attack has sputtered this season, and their passing game has been efficient but limited. Quarterback Drake Lindsey will need to stay mistake-free and find ways to extend drives. Defensively, Minnesota must find answers for Johnson’s ground production and the vertical threats Raiola can unleash at any moment.
This one sets up as a classic Big Ten battle under the lights — grit versus growth, patience versus potential. But Nebraska has the firepower, the defense, and the swagger to back up Spackler’s decree.
Prediction: Nebraska 31, Minnesota 17.
License renewed. Gophers exterminated.
Watch the episode below, and please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.