Tales from the Tailgate: 'Tailgate Princess' Keeps the Party Going
This article is part of a season-long series by Austin Jacobsen, sharing his experiences on game days in Lincoln and Nebraska football.
Kelli Anne is not a fan of her nickname.
"I am not the tailgate queen," she says, hours prior to kickoff of Saturday's Nebraska football matchup against FCS foe Northern Iowa. "I am the tailgate princess."
She says it is because being a queen is "too presumptuous." Unfortunately for Kelli, she is the reason everyone gathers around her three-car spot near Cook Pavillion on any given Saturday that Nebraska football welcomes a visitor. If you are lucky enough to be included in the party, you're in for treatment fit for royalty.
Much like the Huskers, Kelli is a gracious host. During our nearly half-hour long chat, we are repeatedly stopped by guests crossing in looking for food, drinks, koozies, or even just a hug or kiss on the cheek from the leader of the tailgate. Every inquiry is met with a "Whaddya' need babe?" from Kelli, and every person that enters under the shade of the canopies leaves with their hands full.
"There are some tailgates that are better," Kelli Anne said. "But they get paid. This is a passion - and a hobby (for me)."
There isn't a gathering in Lincoln more heliocentric around one person than the mass of bodies surrounding Lot 10 near the Outdoor Adventure Center on UNL's campus. Each person that approaches Kelli receives at least a hug - if not a kiss on the cheek - and a "love you." The affection makes sense, considering that her tailgates have never centered around food, booze, or even football.
Kelli Anne began her tailgate tradition in 2010, as Nebraska Football appeared on the cusp of regaining their national prominence. Back then, she was a part of a tailgate group featured near Lot 13. Since 2013, that group has since spread out and apart, leaving Kelli as the main protagonist in her journey to provide entertainment during Nebraska's rockiest decade. Her spot had recently moved to Lot 10 following the construction of the new music building on campus.
The tailgate expert calls the past decade-plus of Nebraska football the "lean years", and during this time, felt it her calling to ensure that some semblance of a party. While the cheers grew weaker inside the stadium, Kelli Anne's crowds became more prominent .
"As long as you have good people, you just need an excuse to get together," Kelli said. "These are all our people."
The host describes the vast crowd gathered outside her vehicle as "friends of a friend" when asked if she knows everyone at the party. She adds that each "friend" at the tailgate has "seven degrees of separation", and implies that everyone in attendance has at least been invited before arriving.
My hesitation must have shown in her ability to know nearly everyone huddled on the pavement to the east of Memorial Stadium, but she turns my doubt into disbelief pointing to each person and providing a story from a tailgate past. Out by the fence is a group of men from Chadron who make the nearly seven-hour road trip once a year. Her college roommate is in attendance, as is several of her friends that routinely arrive at her College World Series parties.
Even for the newest member of the tailgate - me, the invited guest by Kelli herself - I know of several people that are regulars to the party. A handful of old college friends attend weekly, while individuals from my hometown and previous work are present and participating. Seven degrees of separation indeed.
There are traditions that come with the tailgate. Most of them come from the wild themes, set-up, and placement of each assembly for game day. Kelli has it down to a science; from assorting the "runway for food" to creating places to congregate, she has it formulated to the exact inch. There are a few bar top tables for people to stand by, activities to keep people moving, and of course easy access to drinks and food.
The food is incredible - this evening's menu was a "Fiesta Taco Party" with hand-crafted dishes made by Kelli Anne herself. Although night games create more food with more hungry visitors, she's undaunted by the task.
"I get here two hours before people can come eat," she said. "I'm not going to make someone else do something that I can do."
She adds that every tailgate has to have that "food base, especially night games." This tradition even continued during the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, in which Kelli hosted tailgates in her driveway in Omaha. No matter rain, wind, or shine, she will be ready to provide for whoever stops by.
The most incredible aspect of the tailgate is the little-interest in the football game about to begin. Kelli has captured her dream of bringing in friends from near-and-far to share a few hours of a weekend together. While music, cheers, and laughter fill the air around us, the host ponders back on her favorite memories. After a few moments, she says she can't put her mind to just one.
"There have been a few disappointments," Kelli said. "Weather usually ruins it. Some of the best - one of the night games in 2017 or '18, traffic was insane. We opened up a cooler, and danced in the parking lot."
Despite her expertise at tailgating, Kelli states that she's never had a "celebrity" stop by - even at her highly acclaimed College World Series tailgates. While Damon Benning, De'Mornay Pierson-El, and even a traveling group of celebrity tailgaters have graced their appearance, the two-time tailgate of the game winner is not fazed by their star power.
"Just because you are famous does not make you a better person at my tailgate. I love when my favorites stop by - they are famous to me," Kelli said.
Regardless of the outcome of the game, Kelli Anne will always be ready for the next Husker football contest. As it became apparent throughout our conversation, her role on game days is not to provide the necessary means for the fans attending the contest to enjoy themselves. Kelli Anne's importance to the 'Sea of Red's' tradition is to keep the party going - win or lose.
In her own words, who wouldn't love getting people together?
Read more from the "Tales From..." series, including: Tales From South Stadium.
