Taylor Swift Bowl: Nebraska Defeats Cincinnati in Kansas City
The season opener in Kansas City between Nebraska and Cincinnati was billed as the “Taylor Swift Bowl,” and for good reason. With Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce in attendance, the game attracted national attention. But once the lights came on at Arrowhead Stadium, it was Nebraska that stole the show, pulling out a hard-fought 20–17 victory to start the 2025 season on the right foot.
Nebraska’s defense was the difference, forcing two key turnovers — one that set up a Husker touchdown late in the first half. A late fourth-quarter interception sealed the win and set off celebrations from the tens of thousands of Husker fans who made the trip to Kansas City. The Huskers’ ground attack was also strong, controlling the tempo with a bruising run game that kept Cincinnati’s offense off the field. One concern, though: The Blackshirts gave up 202 yards or 6.7 yards per carry with four runners contributing to the average.
The victory was particularly meaningful given the setting. The matchup was technically a Cincinnati home game but played in Kansas City, only the second time these programs have met since 1906. Nebraska’s ability to grind out a close win on a national stage offered an early statement about the team’s toughness and discipline. For head coach Matt Rhule, it was validation that his squad is ready to compete against anyone, anywhere.
Off the field, Swift and Kelce generated nearly as many headlines as the game itself. Media outlets referenced Swift dozens of times in coverage, analyzing her fashion choices, her sparkling new engagement ring, and her role in turning a regular-season opener into a cultural spectacle. The buzz intensified when Nebraska’s athletic department posted, then quickly deleted, a controversial image of mascot Herbie Husker photoshopped into the couple’s engagement photo. Swift fans blasted the move as disrespectful, forcing the school to walk it back amid national attention.
Still, the night ultimately belonged to Nebraska. While the Taylor Swift storyline trended across social media, the Cornhuskers left Kansas City with a win that could set the tone for their season. With strong defensive play, timely offense, and the ability to deliver in the clutch, Nebraska showed resilience under pressure. For fans, it was a memorable evening, part football showcase, part pop-culture frenzy, that ended with the scoreboard in the Huskers’ favor.
Nebraska’s 20–17 triumph in the so-called Taylor Swift Bowl will be remembered not only for the celebrities in the stands but for the grit and determination of the team on the field.
Watch the full episode below, and please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.