Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2028 Tight End Ridge Janes Discusses Husker Offer
Nebraska football's recruiting extends more than just a couple classes out.
Of the scholarship offers to go out this month, one was extended to 2028 tight end Ridge Janes.
Just a sophomore at De Smet High School in Saint Louis, Missouri, Janes stands in a 6-5 and 225 pounds. He also holds offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, and UNLV.
Janes is a 6-foot-5 225-pound class of 2028 prospect who plays Tight End for DeSmet High School. He holds offers from Purdue, Missouri, Nebraska, and more.
Janes caught up with HuskerMax about the offer.
"It means a lot," Janes said. "Growing up, my dad would always talk about Nebraska. He played for Mizzou and lost to them his senior year in overtime and they went on to win the national championship. He always holds Nebraska in very high regard, so I feel grateful."
Ridge's father is Ron "Rhino" James. A running back for the Tigers. he had two carries for eight yards against the Huskers in that 1997 game that came to be known for the Flea Kicker that sent the game into overtime.
Ron would go on to be drafted in the seventh round in 1998.
Ridge said he received the offer from director of player personnel Keith Williams, who told him "to keep working and continue to improve every day." The prospect has already been to Lincoln to visit.
"I have been out on two visits as I visited elite day and a game day visit. The facilities and atmosphere is amazing and I would like to come out for another game in the fall," Janes said.
As for what Janes is looking for in a collegiate program.
"Every university has a few unique things that stand out," Janes said. "It’s about finding the right fit for me as a player and student athlete. I really admire several teams in the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, and ACC."
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Assistant Coach Jordan Larson Moving On
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State Still King, Purdue Right Behind
MORE: Gary Sharp and Mike’l Severe Talk All Things Husker Football with the Common Fans
MORE: Dylan Raiola Seen in Chiefs’ Locker Room with Patrick Mahomes after AFC Championship
MORE: Baylor Transfer Opposite Hitter Allie Sczech Commits to Nebraska Volleyball
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.