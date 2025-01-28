Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 4-Star Edge David Jacobs Discusses Husker Offer
Nebraska football is going after one of the best high school edge rushers in the nation.
The Huskers offered 2027 four-star David Jacobs earlier this month. Jacobs plays at Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia.
The 247Sports Composite rates Jacobs as the No. 2 player in Georgia and No. 4 player in the nation. The 6-5, 220-pound prospect in the third-rated edge rusher in the class.
More than two-dozen offers have rolled in for Jacobs, including Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, and Nebraska.
Jacobs caught up with HuskerMax following his Husker offer.
"This offer means so much, man," Jacobs said. "I really do appreciate the offer to an amazing program and school."
The offer came from a recent returner to the Nebraska staff in Phil Simpson, the new outside linebackers coach.
"Coach Simpson offered me and his message was you are welcome to Nebraska and I love that," Jacobs said.
The Georgia prospect has not locked down a visit to Lincoln but is hopeful to make that happen.
"I don’t know when but I definitely be trying to get up to Nebraska for sure," Jacobs said.
