Three Storylines to Watch as Nebraska Prepares for Spring Football
The Common Fans get you ready for spring ball.
In this story:
The Common Fans each pick three intriguing storylines to follow as the Nebraska football team prepares to begin spring practice.
- Can the offensive line go from good to dominant?
- Year 2 for Dylan.
- Completely overhauled D line.
- Phil Snow effect.
- New look WR room.
- Can the defense avoid a steep falloff?
- Who will emerge alongside Emmett Johnson at RB?
- Mike Ekeler impact.
- What record constitutes success in 2025? What will fans be happy with?
