Three Storylines to Watch as Nebraska Prepares for Spring Football

The Common Fans get you ready for spring ball.

TJ Birkel

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
The Common Fans each pick three intriguing storylines to follow as the Nebraska football team prepares to begin spring practice.  

  • Can the offensive line go from good to dominant?
  • Year 2 for Dylan.
  • Completely overhauled D line.
  • Phil Snow effect.
  • New look WR room.
  • Can the defense avoid a steep falloff? 
  • Who will emerge alongside Emmett Johnson at RB? 
  • Mike Ekeler impact.
  • What record constitutes success in 2025? What will fans be happy with? 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

