TJ Lateef Feels Nebraska Rallying Around Him
In Week 11 of the 2025 season, Nebraska’s offense turns to true freshman TJ Lateef, and the young quarterback isn’t flinching.
Two days before his first college start, Nebraska's new QB1 joined Huskers Radio Network's Jessica Coody to share how his teammates have rallied around him, how faith and family have shaped his mindset, and what Saturday’s homecoming start at the Rose Bowl means to him.
Here's everything the signal-caller had to say before his debut.
When Lateef got the news about sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury, he didn’t talk about pressure; he talked about perspective.
“It sucked, man,” Lateef said. “Seeing a guy that I look up to, a guy that I love... my heart just dropped for him.”
Saddened but ready to step up, the freshman said he texted Raiola before surgery with a message that reflected both faith and optimism: “You may not know now, but later you’ll understand,” referencing John 13:7.
Lateef said Raiola’s given him a vote of confidence as he takes over the offense, and he’s eager to show what he can do against the Bruins this Saturday.
What’s stood out to the young quarterback this week in practice isn’t the playbook or added responsibility; it’s belief. Specifically, the belief shown by his teammates following the loss to USC.
“There’s not one person that walks by me that doesn’t say, ‘We got you,’” Lateef said. “It’s a testament to how close we are as brothers.”
That message, echoed by coaches and players alike, reflects how far Nebraska’s culture has come under Matt Rhule. Lateef’s poise and confidence are no accident; they’re the product of a locker room that genuinely trusts each other to get the job done.
With his unique skillset, Lateef said offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has been key in tailoring the game plan to fit his strengths.
“He’s fundamentally building the offense around me so that I can succeed,” Lateef said. “It’s been great. I’m excited and ready.”
He also credited quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas for his development. “He gives me the answers to the test,” Lateef said with a grin, "All I've got to do is [pass]".
Lateef’s mindset exudes confidence despite his limited experience, something he credits to the competition he faces every day in practice.
“I go against the best in practice every day, so why wouldn’t I be ready on Saturday?” he said, referencing Nebraska’s secondary, which ranks second nationally in both passing yards allowed per game (128.3) and yards per attempt (9.09).
That daily challenge, Lateef said, has prepared him for what’s ahead. And as Nebraska heads west to face UCLA, his calm confidence could be exactly what the Huskers need to smooth the transition at quarterback this weekend.
Saturday will mark a full-circle moment for the California native. Dozens of family and friends will be in attendance, “somewhere in the 30s,” Lateef noted, to watch him take his first snap as Nebraska’s starting quarterback just miles from home.
“I’ve been thinking about it ever since I got the message,” he said. “I don’t even have words for it. I’m just excited".
For Lateef, it’s more than a debut; it’s a chance to prove that belief can turn opportunity into something special. And as he continues to prepare "one play at a time" prior to his first snap as the starting quarterback at Nebraska, there’s little doubt the Huskers' faith in him is well-placed.
