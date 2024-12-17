Nebraska Football Leading for Top Wide Receiver Transfer Target
Nebraska football is now a leader in the recruitment of a top target in the transfer portal. The Huskers have already landed one top guy in Willams Nwaneri.
Nebraska has been losing tons of players to the transfer portal since the regular season concluded. They also have gained some top players such as Willams Nwaneri.
Nebraska recently had one of its top targets on campus, and things are going really well to say the least.
Eric Rivers is a standout wide receiver who is transferring from FIU after an electric season in Florida. Rivers finished the season with 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Panthers. If he had done that at a higher-caliber program, he would’ve been competing with Travis Hunter for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver from the season.
Rivers is a big target for Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, and everything seems to be in a place for a potential commitment. However, nothing is guaranteed as there are a number of teams targeting the talented wideout.
The 5-11 wide receiver would be the second top-30 transfer landing for the Huskers.
