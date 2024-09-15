WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Top UNI Panthers
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa. The Huskers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
In this story:
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa. The Huskers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
You can watch the full appearance above.
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 3 Capsules
MORE: Nebraska Cornhuskers Pummel Northern Iowa Panthers
MORE: Nebraska Football Leads Northern Iowa 21-3 at Halftime
MORE: No Shock: Nebraska Volleyball Handily Sweeps Wichita State
MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Ndamukong Suh Dominates Fan Survey
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published