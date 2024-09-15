All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Top UNI Panthers

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa. The Huskers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Northern Iowa
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Northern Iowa
You can watch the full appearance above.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

