Nebraska Football Cruises Past Colorado, Improves to 2-0
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 2-0.
NU built a 28-0 lead in the first half then cruised the rest of the way to a 28-10 win over Colorado. This is the first win for hte Huskers over the Buffaloes since the two were in the Big 12 Conference together in 2010.
Dylan Raiola was an efficient 23-for-30 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown. Only a few of his passes were downfield, as the offense, especially in the second half, had a conservative, no mistakes bent to it.
Dante Dowdell led the ground attack with 77 yards on 17 carries, notching a pair of touchdowns.
For the Blackshirts, several Huskers finished tied for the team-high with six total tackles. DeShon Singleton was among those six, including five solo tackles.
Nebraska had six sacks on the night from six different players. NU also had a pair of takeaways, a pick six from Tommi Hill and a forced fumble by Willis McGahee IV that was recovered by Jimari Butler.
For the Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders completed 23-of-38 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. The bulk of targets went to Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester. Hunter had 10 catches for 110 yards.
Colorado finished with 16 yards on the ground.
NU stays home next Saturday to host Northern Iowa at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska’s victory over Colorado marked the Huskers’ 50th win in the series. The Huskers now hold a 50-21-2 all-time edge in the series, including 27-9 in Lincoln.
- The Huskers’ 18-point victory marked its largest against Colorado since a 45-17 victory in 2010.
- Nebraska limited Colorado to 16 rushing yards, including six sacks for 41 yards in losses. This marks the 10th time in 14 games under Head Coach Matt Rhule the Huskers have limited the opposition to fewer than 100 yards rushing, including seven games with 75 or fewer yards.
- Colorado’s 16 rushing yards are the fewest by a Nebraska opponent since Purdue was held to -2 rushing yards in 2020.
- Nebraska recorded six sacks in the game, including four before halftime. The Huskers sacked Colorado eight times for 65 yards in last year’s game.
- Nebraska held Colorado to 10 points, marking the ninth consecutive opponent the Huskers have limited to 24 or fewer points. This is the longest stretch Nebraska has limited the opposition to 24 or less points since a 14-game stretch spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
- Nebraska has held each of its past six opponents at Memorial Stadium to 14 or fewer points.
- NU held the CU offense to 260 total yards, marking its ninth consecutive opponent to gain less than 400 yards. The last time Nebraska held opponents to less than 400 yards for nine games was a 14-game stretch spanning the final three games of 2008 and the first 11 games of 2009.
- Cornerback Tommi Hill intercepted a CU pass and returned it 7 yards for a TD to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. It was Hill’s fifth career interception, and his first interception return for a touchdown.
- Hill’s pick-six was the first for Nebraska since Cam Taylor-Britt had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown against Iowa in 2019. It marked Nebraska’s first defensive TD since 2020 (Deontai Williams fumble return TD vs. Penn State) and marked the second straight week the Husker defense has scored after recording a safety last week vs. UTEP.
- Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell opened the scoring for the second straight week with a 12-yard first quarter touchdown run and added a one-yard TD in the second quarter. Dowdell also scored a touchdown in the first quarter in the season-opening win over UTEP. Dowdell finished the game with 17 carries for 74 yards.
- Senior running back Rahmir Johnson caught an 18-yard TD pass to close the first half scoring. The TD reception was Johnson’s third career receiving TD and first since 2021. Johnson finished the game with 82 all-purpose yards, including 49 receiving yards on a career-high eight catches (previous high 6 vs. Michigan, 2021). He had nine rushes for 33 yards.
- Punter Brian Buschini had a 60-yard punt downed at the CU 2 in the second quarter which resulted in a Nebraska pick-six on the ensuing play. The 60-yard punt was the fifth of Buschini’s Nebraska career. Buschini finished the night with a 50.8-yard average on five punts.
- Nebraska blocked a second-quarter Colorado field goal, marking Nebraska’s fifth blocked kick in the past two seasons, including four field goals and one punt.
- Defensive lineman Ty Robinson was credited with the FG block, his second in the past three games (vs. Iowa, 2023). Robinson also had a PBU on the game’s opening play and a 9-yard sack on the third snap of the game. Robinson finished the game with two solo tackles.
- Tight end Nate Boerkircher had a career-long 25-yard reception in the third quarter. His previous long was 19 yards in 2022 vs. North Dakota.
- Linebacker Mikai Gbayor finished the game with six tackles, tying his career high. He also had six tackles at Colorado last season.
- Today’s game captains were offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, receiver Jahmal Banks, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and cornerback Marques Buford Jr.