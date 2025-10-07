'We just sucked': Dana Holgorsen on Husker Offense's Midgame Slump vs. Michigan State
Even the most casual fan could see it: During most of the middle two quarters last week against Michigan State, Nebraska's offense was a hot mess.
But how does the man in charge of the Huskers' offense explain it?
"We just sucked," offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said after Tuesday's football practice. "But it didn’t kill the team."
Holgorsen said it “changed the whole sideline” when Nebraska went backwards after Jacory Barney's 57-yard punt return in the second quarter to the Michigan State 26 yard line. Quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked on first and second down, and Holgorsen said missed assignments thwarted a pair of plays designed to go for touchdowns.
"MA by the left tackle," he said, "and an MA by the running back." Instead of scoring, Nebraska punted -- deflating for players and the home crowd alike.
“You can pinpoint what went wrong on every single play. ... It was challenging. We just had so much momentum.”
Raiola was sacked five times Saturday, but Holgorsen blamed just one of them on the quarterback. Holgorsen said his his own bad play call led to one of the sacks.
Things were "snowballing" against the Huskers during the middle quarters, but everything changed when Raiola connected with Barney for 45 yards late in the third quarter on third-and-10. Emmett Johnson scored two plays later to tie the game at 21.
"We made a play, it sparked us, and we played great the rest of the game,” Holgorsen said.
Nebraska's next opponent, Maryland, is averaging nearly four sacks per game on defense, tied for fourth in the nation.
"They’re going to pressure," Holgorsen said, "and we've got a big challenge ahead of us."
"I'm excited about that challenge. Can we improve to the point where we can protect the quarterback? ... I gotta put him in position to get the ball out, and I gotta get those guys to project him."
Also speaking Tuesday were defensive coordinator John Butler and players Williams Nwaneri, Elijah Jeudy, Dawson Merritt, Ceyair Wright, Dylan Raiola, Nyziah Hunter and Henry Lutovsky. You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times Central.
