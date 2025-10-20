What We’ve Learned About Nebraska and What Still Lies Ahead
In one week, Nebraska football has experienced the full spectrum of emotions.
But following a 24–6 defeat to a Minnesota team that seemingly the entire state expected them to beat, the most important question now is how the Huskers respond. While some may be tempted to hit the panic button, this team has shown enough to suggest they’re still right where they were expected to be at this point in the season.
Despite Friday night’s disappointment in Minneapolis, Nebraska sits at 5–2 (2–2 Big Ten). With a preseason win total set at 7.5, the Huskers are on pace to finish almost exactly where Vegas projected back in August. This team has its flaws, just like every other program in the country, but the next five games will ultimately define the 2025 regular season. Here are three key areas that will determine whether Nebraska can finish strong and answer its biggest questions down the stretch.
1. How Far Has Nebraska’s Special Teams Come?
Seven games into the 2025 season, if there’s one area of visible improvement from last year’s squad, it’s on special teams. Not just in one phase, but across the board. Most notably, Nebraska has taken a major step forward in the return game, especially on punts. In 2024, the Huskers attempted returns on just 15 punts through 13 games, totaling a mere 73 yards all season (4.9 avg). This fall, through seven games, Nebraska has already attempted 20 returns for 288 yards (14.4 avg), giving the Huskers nearly four times the production in just over half the games.
The kickoff return unit has also adopted a more aggressive approach, posting 300 total yards on 11 returns (27.3 avg). At their current pace, Nebraska will surpass last year’s total by over 130 yards, on three fewer attempts. The aggressive mindset instilled by special team's coordinator Mike Ekeler has paid off, consistently setting up shorter fields and giving the Huskers’ offense a better chance to succeed.
Another area of noticeable improvement has been Nebraska’s field goal unit. Not only have the Huskers seen a significant upgrade in the long-snapping department, but they’re also 11-for-12 on field goal attempts this season and have yet to miss an extra point. With all the frustration surrounding Friday’s loss, it’s worth remembering how much of a liability special teams were just a season ago.
Now, it’s become one of Nebraska’s biggest strengths. Ekeler’s units have provided nearly 600 yards of added field position this season, and the Huskers are converting field goals at a 91.7% clip, over 23% higher than last fall. If that consistency continues, Nebraska’s special teams could be the difference-maker in close games down the stretch.
2. Can Emmett Johnson Keep Current Pace?
Outside of Friday’s performance in Minneapolis, Nebraska’s offense has shown clear growth from a year ago, with much of it centered around the play of starting running back Emmett Johnson. Seven games in, however, questions about his durability and stamina are beginning to surface. Through 119 carries, Johnson has totaled 713 rushing yards (6.0 avg) and seven touchdowns, numbers that rank among the Big Ten’s best. Yet, he’s also accounted for over 52% of Nebraska’s total carries this season. When excluding quarterback and utility player Heinrich Haarberg’s runs, Johnson has handled 68% of all running back carries, underscoring just how much trust the staff has placed in him.
That brings us to the key question: how long can Johnson maintain this pace? Averaging 17 carries per game, by far the most of any Husker, he’s on track to become Nebraska’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. At his current rate, he’s pacing for over 1,300 yards, making him one of the program’s most productive backs in recent memory. His durability will ultimately determine whether he can finish the year strong, but if he does, Johnson’s name could sit alongside some of Nebraska’s best in the modern era.
3. What's Holding Back Nebraska's Passing Game?
Starting the season as one of the most productive and efficient quarterbacks in college football, sophomore Dylan Raiola has hit a rough patch in recent weeks. The question now isn’t just why he’s struggled, it’s who’s to blame. Through seven games, Raiola has been sacked 25 times, just two shy of his total from all of last season. It’s a number Nebraska must address immediately if it hopes to finish the year strong and keep its QB1 upright for the stretch run.
Friday night’s loss to Minnesota only magnified the issue. Raiola was sacked nine times and finished with his least productive performance since last October’s defeat to eventual national champion Ohio State. Whether it’s a matter of holding onto the ball too long, protection breaking down up front, receivers failing to create separation, or a combination of all three, the Huskers’ passing attack has stalled at the worst possible time.
If Nebraska can’t find answers soon, its offensive potential and postseason hopes could slip away quickly. What was once a playoff hopeful could become a team fighting just to stay in bowl contention. And while that would likely keep their head coach in Lincoln, if the rest of the fanbase feels the same way I do, they’d gladly trade job security for a legitimate playoff run rather than endure another disappointing season for the Big Red.
Ultimately, the question for Nebraska isn’t whether they’ve shown promise; it’s whether they can respond when punched in the mouth. For the Huskers to get back on track, production from their playmakers must follow. Wideouts Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key, who combined for just one catch and one yard against Minnesota, will need to reassert themselves as the reliable weapons they’ve proven to be. Emmett Johnson must continue to shoulder the load on the ground, and Nebraska’s special teams, now a legitimate strength, will need to sustain their upward trajectory.
If those pieces come together, the loss to Minnesota could become a turning point rather than a setback. Nebraska has the talent to respond; now it’s a matter of proving it when it counts most.
