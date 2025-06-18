2027 Libero Mallory Johnson Commits to Nebraska Volleyball
The final piece of Nebraska volleyball's 2027 recruiting class is in.
With five "booms" from coach Dani Busboom Kelly on social media over the first couple of days of the 2027 cycle indicating five commits, the fifth has come through. Mallory Johnson committed to NU late Tuesday. She made the announcement on social media.
"I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and athletic journey," Johnson said. "First, I want to thank my family. You are my rock, and I’m forever grateful for your love and support. You inspire me to be a better person every day! I also want to thank my FarOut family. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to improve daily. To my teammates, thank you for being my best friends.
"And lastly, a huge thank you to the entire Nebraska staff, especially Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan, for this opportunity of a lifetime. I’m so excited and grateful to start this new chapter! #GBR!!!!"
Johnson is ranked No. 31 overall from PrepVolleyball and No. 68 from PrepDig. The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist/libero plays for Byron Center High School in Michigan.
Nebraska has been a libero and defensive specialist factory of late. Lexi Rodriguez just graduated and is currently playing professionally after breaking Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes' all-time digs record. The cupboard is far from bare, though, as new coach Dani Busboom Kelly has walked into an impressive room of "littles".
"It's one of the deepest groups of liberos I've ever coached," Busboom Kelly said after the Husker Games match against Kansas.
Besides the battle between Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch for the libero spot this season, Nebraska also has senior Maisie Boesiger and freshman Keri Leimbach. No liberos are committed for the 2026 class.
Johnson is the fifth commitment for Nebraska's 2027 class. She is joined by fellow libero Pulelehua Laikona, outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi, and setter Malorie Boesiger.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions and made the national semifinals. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.