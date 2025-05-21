4-Star ATH Nasir Rankin Set to Commit Today; Will He Pick the Huskers?
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a chance to land one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday. Rankin is set to choose between five schools. His schools that he will be choosing between include Illinois, North Carolina, Duke, USC, and Nebraska.
Rankin is a two-sport star so one can imagine a big reasoning for Duke and UNC likely peaking his interest. The talented four-star also attends Morgan Park High School in Illinois, so by nature, Illinois remains as one of the top options. USC has always been an intriguing pick for players who want to live that specific lifestyle. The culture is undeniable. Nebraska is a top school as well because of their rich history and having a good relationship with the wide receiver.
Where does the Huskers stand, one may ask.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers don't seem to be the favorite in the hours leading up to the decision, however, anything can change. The talented recruit has been peer recruited by many players including 2027 Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor who is hopeful that Rankin will commit to the Cornhuskers.
247Sports' Hudson Standish shared an evaluation on Rankin for fans who want to know what type of player the talented wide receiver and two-sport star is.
"Two-sport star who has dominated Chicago Public Schools competition on the gridiron and hardwood since his freshman campaign. Estimated to hover a shade under 6-foot, 160 pounds and has verified his athleticism with dunk contest bounce and high-flying open-floor finishing ability in game. Reasonably could line up in the slot on either side of the ball at the next level, but will likely face an easier learning curve as a receiver. Plays with elite initial explosiveness and has proven to be endlessly creative in the open field. Will stack together cuts while retaining top-end gear."
The commitment will be made at 4:30 PM CDT.
