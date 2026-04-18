Boston College Forward/Center Boden Kapke Commits to Nebraska Basketball

On the 12th day of the 2026 transfer portal cycle, Nebrasketball picked up its fourth commitment.

Boden Kapke, a 6-foot-11 forward/center out of Boston College, has committed to the Huskers. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Kapke announced his commitment on social media, captioning his post, "🔴⚪️GBR🌽"

Kapke began his college career at Butler. As a true freshman, he played in 22 games, averaging 7.0 minutes of action per contest. In limited run during his first season of collegiate action, he shot 48% from the field and made seven of his 17 attempts (41%) from three-point range.

As a sophomore, Kapke made 16 starts while appearing in 34 of the team's 35 games. In just 13.4 minutes per game, he averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He shot 40% from the field and 27% (18-for-66) from deep.

Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) boxes out Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11). | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kapke transferred to Boston College for his junior season. In his lone year with the Eagles, his numbers jumped to 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over 26.7 minutes a game. He made 17 starts in 31 appearances on the year. He shot 47% from the field and 33% on three-pointers.

Out of Victoria, Minnesota, Kapke was a finalist for his state's 2023 Mr. Basketball. As a senior, he averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds a game, helping Holy Family Catholic to a 29-3 record and the Class AA State Tournament semifinals.

Kapke finished his prep career with 1,796 career points and 1,062 rebounds.

Butler Bulldogs forward Boden Kapke (33) dunks the ball during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Hinkle Fieldhouse. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Nebraska lost nearly all of its frontcourt production from a 28-7 campaign that ended in the Sweet 16. Starter Rienk Mast and backup Jared Garcia have both exhausted their eligibility, while starter Berke Büyüktuncel entered the transfer portal last week.

The Huskers do have a returning frontcourt player in Leo Curtis. The 7-foot-2 native of Iceland appeared in 17 games as a true freshman.

Nebraska also picked up a likely starting four man from Belmont in Sam Orme. The full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore this past season, Orme averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.

Belmont's Sam Orme was the first commitment for Nebraska during this transfer portal cycle. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still up in the air is the status of Central Michigan transfer Ugnius Jaruševičius. The Lithuanian big man played in just one game in 2025-26 with Nebraska and is seeking a medical waiver for an additional year of eligibility. With his back issues and a waiver being needed from the NCAA, the coaching staff can't be certain that he'll be available next season.

As of this commitment, Kapke would slide into the starting five spot. Kapke is nearly identical to Mast in terms of size, bringing one more inch of height and five more pounds of weight. His offensive play style, however, would be more similar to what Husker fans saw from Büyüktuncel.

A final decision is still to be announced from Boise State forward/center Drew Fielder. The former Georgetown big averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this past season with the Broncos, shooting 40.9.% on three-pointers and 60.6% inside the arc. Fielder has visited Nebraska and Washington and is visiting Alabama this weekend.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference for Coach of the Year ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Friday, Nebraska picked up a starting ball handler in Utah Valley's Trevan Leonhardt. This past season, he started all 35 games, averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per contest. He earned first-team All-WAC and All-Defensive team honors.

Nebraska's starting lineup right now projects to be Leonhardt, Sandfort, Frager, Orme, and Kapke. That gives the Huskers a starting lineup height of 6-foot-5, 6-foot-7, 6-foot-7, 6-foot-9, and 6-foot-11. As for three-point shooting, that group had averages in 2025-26 of 37%, 41.6%, 35.2%, 40.4%, and 33%.

Multiple pieces from last year have confirmed they will be returning.

First-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort will be back for his senior season. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed earlier this month that the first-team All-Big Ten selection had been battling a sports hernia injury. Sandfort underwent surgery after the season ended and will be rehabbing for several weeks, diminishing the potential of him leaving early for the NBA draft.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager re-signed with Nebraska. He will slide into one of the starting spots vacated by Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence. In his redshirt freshman season, Frager hit the 20-point scoring mark six times on his way to averaging 11.8 points a game off the bench.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager after making a three-pointer in the NCAA Tournament. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Curtis and main rotation piece Cale Jacobsen have also had their returns confirmed. In 2025-26, Jacobsen played in all 35 contests, averaging 4.6 points on 52 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with a 2.1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Along with Jaruševičius, sharpshooter Connor Essegian is also seeking a medical waiver for an additional year of eligibility. However, he did get an official return post on social media. In the seven games he was on the floor this season, he averaged 5.4 points per game, making eight three-pointers.

Other players on the roster to be confirmed returning are Henry Burt and Will Cooper.

The Huskers are also adding a pair of high school signees. Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier are both four-star forward prospects and could see the floor earlier in their collegiate careers.

Besides 61-game starter Büyüktuncel, Nebraska has also seen Quentin Rhymes and Justin Bolis leave via the transfer portal.

Nebraska now has two open spots remaining on the roster. The portal remains open through April 21.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

