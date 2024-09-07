California Track Record Holder Talks Nebraska Offer
Nebraska has been after tons of underclassmen as the Huskers are actively looking to build recruiting relationships.
This is key to building great classes.
One of the guys they have actively been after is Demare Dezeurn, who is a class of 2027 wide receiver with key offers from schools such as Nebraska, Tennessee, Washington, and more. The 60m state record holder in the state of California caught up with HuskerMax.
“It has been good there’s been no complaints I just love how God has been blessing me and finally all the hard work is paying off,” Dezeurn said.
“All of the schools that have offered me stand out as of now. I’m just ready and excited to see what they have to bring to the table and what their values are,” said the talented wideout.
He talked more specifically about Nebraska even labeling it as a top-five school early on in his recruitment.
“It’s a well blessed offer and they are definitely a top 5 in my recruitment."
He does say he plans to visit Nebraska.
“Yes, I am (going to visit). I love what they have been doing with their program,” said Dezeurn.
“Some other schools standing out other than Nebraska are Oregon, Ohio State, Colorado, and Penn State,” said the talented California prospect.
Up next in his recruitment is the visit time period which we see a lot of recruits take plenty of visits and look at different schools across the country.
“What's next for me is going out to visit and seeing people and meeting all of the coaches.”
