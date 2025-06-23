Cornerback Danny Odem Commits to Nebraska Over Ohio State, Oklahoma
Nebraska football has picked up a seventh commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
Danny Odem, a four-star cornerback, committed to NU Monday afternoon. He chose the Huskers over Penn State, Ohio State, Auburn, and Oklahoma.
"For the next three to four years, I'll be coming home to the University of Penn State," Odem said on his Instagram Live before picking up a Nebraska hat to reveal his true decision. "I feel good to be a Nebraska Cornhusker. The relationships, the coaching staff, I feel we're about to do something special."
Odem stands in at 6-feet-2, 180 pounds. He plays at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Odem is the No. 22 cornerback in the class and No. 40 prospect in the state of the Florida.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes Odem as someone with the "size-speed combination that everyone wants on the perimeter."
"Pairs the physical traits with active eyes and high-end ball skills as he can jump routes and locate the football in the deeper third," Ivins said. "Comfortable working in off-man coverage as a zone defender, but has the agility and physicality to be effective in press-man coverage. Tends to be the aggressor in run support as he will fight through blocks and try to shrink escape lanes"
Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class is now up to seven, with the addition of Odem. He's the only four-star, with three-stars in offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex waterman, tight end Luke Sorensen, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
