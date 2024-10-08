First-Ever Game Day Visit 'Incredible' For Nebraska Football Recruit
An offer to 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor dominated Nebraska recruiting talk over the weekend, but another 2027 prospect was at Memorial Stadium for the Rutgers game.
Troy Mailo is 6-4, 230-pound prospect out of Castle Rock, Colorado. The Castle View tight end and EDGE has just one offer so far, that being from Washington Stat.e
Mailo caught up with HuskerMax after his visit.
“My visit was incredible. This was my first game day invite and I was humbled by the opportunity,“ Mailo said. “The stadium was filled to the brim in a sea of red and the fans were electrifying. Every person I had the pleasure of meeting was friendly and welcoming. Nebraska has set a high bar for any other visits I may be afforded in the future.”
Mailo said the coaches he met with made him feel comfortable.
“(Recruiting assistant) Coach Nowak took the time to give us a tour of the facilities and shared how special it was to be a part of the Huskers community. (Offensive line) Coach Raiola added to the family atmosphere because we were able to connect our roots back to Hawaii,” Mailo said. ”My family and I left when I was six years old, but I embraced my Polynesian culture. He made me feel more at home.
Mailo enjoyed getting to meet current Husker Preston Taumua.
“(Taumua) is from Aiea, where I grew up in Hawaii, and we talked and found out he played for my dad’s cousin,” Mailo said. ”Preston gave me great insights into how the campus feels and how to make it to the DI level.”
The close game meant an engaging atmosphere for the full 60 minutes.
“The game was really engaging,” Mailo said. It was such a tight game and the defenses were playing lights out. I love to watch games like this because it’s more exciting when both sides battle it out, rather than blowouts. Down to the end, it was a nail-biter and the Huskers were able to come away with the win. It was an amazing experience and I hope that I am able to visit again soon.”
Mailo said it might take him a couple weeks to get his hearing back to normal after the environment of Memorial Stadium, but he was thankful to Husker fans for their hospitality.
“I loved every minute of it. Go Big Red!”
