Nebraska Basketball In-State Target Vaults Up 2026 Recruit Rankings
Nebraska basketball will have to continue to fend off national attention for an in-state prospect.
Jacob Webber, a Class of 2026 guard out of Kearney, Neb., vaulted up the latest national recruit rankings Tuesday from On3. Webber was originally listed as the No. 102 overall player in his class, but moved up 52 spots and into the Top 50 players rankings.
The Kearney native is the only Nebraska-based player on the On3 Top 150 rankings, and is the highest rated recruit in the state. The 6-6 guard is listed as a small forward at the next level, and is rated by On3 as the 16th best prospect at his position in the nation. 247 Sports rankings have Webber listed as the 140th recruit in the country. On3 has also bumped Webber into a four-star prospect.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg offered the rising star during an unofficial visit on Friday, Oct. 4. Every Division I program in the state of Nebraska has offered the Kearney guard. The Huskers visited Webber in Kearney on Monday, Sept. 23.
Webber has picked up an extensive list of competitive scholarship offers, including California and Ohio. Big Ten rivals Iowa and Washington also extended scholarship offers to Webber this summer, as did in-state foes Omaha and Creighton. Webber's Creighton offer from coach Greg McDermott arrived Sept. 21, a few days prior to Nebraska's in-state visit. The guard received his offer on an unofficial visit the same day.
Webber's first Big Ten offer arrived from the Hawkeyes and coach Fran McCaffery on Jun. 24. McCaffery had been in attendance for Webber's performance at the Midwest Hoops Classic in Kansas City, in which the sharpshooter connected on nine three-pointers in an exhibition contest.
Webber does not have to look far for Nebraska basketball ties, as his coach at Kearney High School is Husker alum Drake Beranek. The former walk-on spent two seasons in Lincoln after starring at the Division II ranks for Nebraska-Kearney, graduating in 2011.
Webber averaged 18 points, an assist, and nearly four rebounds per game last season. Per MaxPreps, Webber finished his 2023-24 season shooting 47% on all field goals while knocking down 42% of his three-point attempts.
Webber immediately stepped into a critical shooting role for Kearney High School, breaking the school record for three-pointers in a game with nine triples against Lincoln High in his third game. He would tie his own record four weeks later on the road at Norfolk. Webber ended his first season in Kearney hitting 84 three-pointers, breaking the school record for three-pointers made in a season.
The Nebraska basketball roster currently has seven forwards on their roster, including seniors Braxton Meah, Rienk Mast, Andrew Morgan, and Juwan Gary. Nebraska natives Braden Frager and Henry Burt are also listed as forwards for the program, joining sophomores Justin Bolis and Berke Büyüktuncel.
