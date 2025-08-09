Five-Star Forward Ashlyn Koupal Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
Nebraska women's basketball has picked up a second commitment in as many days.
Just a day after Tulsa guard Mattie Stewart committed to the Huskers, five-star small forward Ashlyn Koupal has done the same. The Wagner, South Dakota, prospect is rated as the No. 12 prospect in the class from the 247Sports Composite and No. 31 from ESPN.
The 6-foot-2 prospect also had offers from Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and TCU. According to 2247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay, Koupal's size and length give her the tools to be "an effective scorer in the frontcourt."
"She demonstrated in multiple viewings this summer that she can shoot the three-pointer and score inside the paint," Clay said. "Koupal is a consistent threat in terms of productivity, with little variance in her performance from game to game. That is one of the highest compliments I can give a young prospect. She’ll defend, rebound, and play with effort in any situation."
Growing the 2026 class
Koupal joins Stewart and Kansas City guard Ava Miles as the three commitments so far for coach Amy Williams. Miles is a top-100 prospect by ESPN.
"I'm blessed. I'm humbled. And I'm ready," Miles said in a video on Instagram.
A class of three would exceed what Nebraska pulled for 2025. The Huskers saw Utah product Olivia Hamlin decommit before picking up Alanna Neale late in the process. Hamlin has since signed with BYU.
The 2024 class featured four signees, including five-star Britt Prince, forward Amiah Hargrove, center Petra Bozan, and Williams' daughter Kennedi, though the younger Williams did not suit up as a freshman due to an injury in high school.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- TBA vs. UCLA
- TBA vs. USC
- TBA vs. Iowa
- TBA vs. Maryland
- TBA vs. Indiana
- TBA vs. Illinois
- TBA vs. Rutgers
- TBA vs. Purdue
- TBA vs. Northwestern
- TBA at Iowa
- TBA at Michigan
- TBA at Michigan State
- TBA at Ohio State
- TBA at Oregon
- TBA at Washington
- TBA at Minnesota
- TBA at Penn State
- TBA at Wisconsin
Home games are bolded.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
