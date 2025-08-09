All Huskers

Five-Star Forward Ashlyn Koupal Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball

Amy Williams grabs two commitments in as many days, with the latest coming from a five-star South Dakota product.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska commit Ashlyn Koupal on her visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska commit Ashlyn Koupal on her visit to Lincoln. / @ashlyn_koupal/Instagram
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball has picked up a second commitment in as many days.

Just a day after Tulsa guard Mattie Stewart committed to the Huskers, five-star small forward Ashlyn Koupal has done the same. The Wagner, South Dakota, prospect is rated as the No. 12 prospect in the class from the 247Sports Composite and No. 31 from ESPN.

The 6-foot-2 prospect also had offers from Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and TCU. According to 2247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay, Koupal's size and length give her the tools to be "an effective scorer in the frontcourt."

"She demonstrated in multiple viewings this summer that she can shoot the three-pointer and score inside the paint," Clay said. "Koupal is a consistent threat in terms of productivity, with little variance in her performance from game to game. That is one of the highest compliments I can give a young prospect. She’ll defend, rebound, and play with effort in any situation."

Growing the 2026 class

Koupal joins Stewart and Kansas City guard Ava Miles as the three commitments so far for coach Amy Williams. Miles is a top-100 prospect by ESPN.

"I'm blessed. I'm humbled. And I'm ready," Miles said in a video on Instagram.

2026 guard prospect Ava Miles.
2026 guard prospect Ava Miles. / @avamiles07/Instagram

A class of three would exceed what Nebraska pulled for 2025. The Huskers saw Utah product Olivia Hamlin decommit before picking up Alanna Neale late in the process. Hamlin has since signed with BYU.

The 2024 class featured four signees, including five-star Britt Prince, forward Amiah Hargrove, center Petra Bozan, and Williams' daughter Kennedi, though the younger Williams did not suit up as a freshman due to an injury in high school.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

  • Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
  • Nov. 8 vs. Samford
  • Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
  • Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
  • Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
  • Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
  • Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
  • Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
  • Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
  • Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
  • Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
  • TBA vs. UCLA
  • TBA vs. USC
  • TBA vs. Iowa
  • TBA vs. Maryland
  • TBA vs. Indiana
  • TBA vs. Illinois
  • TBA vs. Rutgers
  • TBA vs. Purdue
  • TBA vs. Northwestern
  • TBA at Iowa
  • TBA at Michigan
  • TBA at Michigan State
  • TBA at Ohio State
  • TBA at Oregon
  • TBA at Washington
  • TBA at Minnesota
  • TBA at Penn State
  • TBA at Wisconsin

Home games are bolded.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting