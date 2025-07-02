Kansas City Guard Ava Miles Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball Over Maryland, Michigan State
The first commitment for Nebraska women's basketball 2026 class is in.
Ava Miles, a 6-foot guard from Kansas City, has committed to the Huskers. She made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm blessed. I'm humbled. And I'm ready," Miles said in a video on Instagram.
Miles chose the Huskers over Maryland and Michigan State. She also had offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Penn State, Louisville, UNLV, Missouri, Clemson, Virginia Tech, California, SMU, and more.
The Staley High School product is rated as the No. 81 prospect in the class by ESPN, which makes her a four-star.
Miles helped Staley to a 29-2 record last season. She averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. She shot 50.1% from the field and 33.3% from deep.
Nebraska's high school classes have been small over the past couple of seasons. After losing Olivia Hamlin and picking up Alanna Neale late, the 2025 class was at just one. The 2024 class included five-star Britt Prince, forward Amiah Hargrove, center Petra Bozan, and coach Amy Williams' daughter Kennedi, though the younger Williams did not suit up as a freshman due to an injury in high school.
Williams has poured into the transfer portal this cycle, picking up four transfers since the season ended in the NCAA Tournament's first weekend. The transfers include Samford guard Claire Johnson, Maryland guard Emily Fisher, Northwestern guard Hailey Weaver, and Kansas State forward Eliza Maupin.
High school recruiting has gone extremely well under Williams, with a number of players seeing heavy action right away. Prince made the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season. Before that, Natalie Potts (2023-24) and Alexis Markowski (2021-22) earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- TBA vs. UCLA
- TBA vs. USC
- TBA vs. Iowa
- TBA vs. Maryland
- TBA vs. Indiana
- TBA vs. Illinois
- TBA vs. Rutgers
- TBA vs. Purdue
- TBA vs. Northwestern
- TBA at Iowa
- TBA at Michigan
- TBA at Michigan State
- TBA at Ohio State
- TBA at Oregon
- TBA at Washington
- TBA at Minnesota
- TBA at Penn State
- TBA at Wisconsin
Home games are bolded.
