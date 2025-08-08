Tulsa Combo Guard Maddi Stewart Commits to Nebraska Over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
Nebraska women's basketball has taken a basketball recruit out of Oklahoma, right from under the noses of the in-state schools.
Maddi Stewart, a 5-foot-9 combo guard from Tulsa in the class of 2026, committed to Nebraska on Friday. She chose the Huskers over other finalists Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, and Arizona.
"Something B1G just happened," Stewart wrote on social media in her announcement.
A family affair
With her mom, Melody, as the coach at Lincoln Christian, Stewart led her team to the Class 4A state title this past year. This was the Bulldogs' third straight trip to the state finals and fifth state semifinal appearance in a row.
Maddi was named the Class 4A Player of the Year while Melody was named the Tulsa World Coach of the Year.
"This year was fantastic, and I am truly grateful for all I got to be a part of, but truthfully, none of it would have happened without the full commitment and support of those around me as well," the younger Stewart told Oklahoma State On SI in April. "My family are my biggest cheerleaders and the first ones to offer up their time to help me grow my game."
Stewart also spoke on her five finalists.
"All of the programs listed in my top 5 are there because they are competitive in their respective conferences and that’s what I am looking for in a school," Stewart said. "I want to go somewhere competitive, but also with the right fit for me. Any of these schools would be excellent schools to attend and hopefully as I keep in prayer I will make the right decision when committing."
Growing the 2026 class
Stewart joins Kansas City guard Ava Miles as the two commitments so far for coach Amy Williams. Miles is a top-100 prospect by ESPN.
"I'm blessed. I'm humbled. And I'm ready," Miles said in a video on Instagram.
A class of two would exceed what Nebraska pulled for 2025. The Huskers saw Utah product Olivia Hamlin decommit before picking up Alanna Neale late in the process. Hamlin has since signed with BYU.
The 2024 class featured four signees, including five-star Britt Prince, forward Amiah Hargrove, center Petra Bozan, and Williams' daughter Kennedi, though the younger Williams did not suit up as a freshman due to an injury in high school.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- TBA vs. UCLA
- TBA vs. USC
- TBA vs. Iowa
- TBA vs. Maryland
- TBA vs. Indiana
- TBA vs. Illinois
- TBA vs. Rutgers
- TBA vs. Purdue
- TBA vs. Northwestern
- TBA at Iowa
- TBA at Michigan
- TBA at Michigan State
- TBA at Ohio State
- TBA at Oregon
- TBA at Washington
- TBA at Minnesota
- TBA at Penn State
- TBA at Wisconsin
Home games are bolded.
