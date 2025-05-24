All Huskers

Former North Carolina Tar Heels Commit Set to Visit Nebraska Football

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host one of the better edge rushers in the country.

Caleb Sisk

Four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes from Rolesville (NC)
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting a number of the nation's best prospects across the country. This includes players from many different classes and states. One of the players they will be hosting is a North Carolina Tar Heels de-commitment.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is a four-star edge rusher from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. The North Carolina athlete was formerly committed to the Tar Heels before de-committing. After his de-commitment, the Cornhuskers extended the offer to the talented prospect with hopes of him taking a visit to Lincoln.

That will be the case as he has scheduled an official visit with the Huskers and three other programs. He has set his commitment date for July 1. The Huskers will have the second-to-last visit out of the four prior to his commitment.

The dates go as follows:

Clemson Tigers: May 30
Michigan Wolverines: June 6
Nebraska Cornhuskers: June 13
Florida State Seminoles: June 20

Griffin-Haynes is one of the top targets for many powerhouses in this class, as the 6-foot-6, 235-pound college-ready frame has plenty of upside with a floor that could have him playing early in his college career. The Huskers will hope for him to decide on them, but will need to make up ground with this visit after entering the picture late.

