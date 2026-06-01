Husker Football Recruits to Watch in June

After landing three major offensive line commitments in recent weeks, Nebraska’s 2027 class is taking form and shape. The Huskers are expected to sign a class of roughly 15 to 20 players and, with 11 known commitments already in place, it’s time to look at who could fill the remaining spots.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out who’s ‘N’ and who’s not. June will see dozens of prospects step foot in Lincoln and evaluate whether they’ll don the scarlet and cream come next fall.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the prospects Husker fans should familiarize themselves with this month.

Kennedy Green | S | Georgia

Kennedy Green on the field after a huge win over North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell | Caleb Sisk/@CalebSisk_

You may think that because the Huskers already have two safety prospects in the fold in Tory Pittman and Corey Hadley that they’re set at the position. But the Huskers’ 4-2-5 scheme and Addison Williams’ creativity in finding spots for his guys mean that Green is still a highly coveted name for Big Red and company. The Huskers are throwing elbows with Purdue and the expected SEC competition, but don’t count out their growing name in Georgia to land Green.

Matthew Gregory | WR | Pennsylvania

Matthew Gregory is the No. 19 wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class. | @matthew_gregory5/Instagra

Gregory made waves last month when Nebraska surged to the front of the race for his commitment. Big Red still has to fend off the likes of Virginia Tech, LSU and the Bruins of UCLA, who hosted him this past weekend. But Gregory, like Kennedy Green, visits the weekend of June 19, when Nebraska has the bulk of its committed prospects on campus. The Huskers should have their wide receiver picture in frame by then but one figures that they’ll make room for the 4-star speedster Gregory regardless.

Jailen Hill | CB | California

Ranked the 29th best at his position nationally, Hill has exactly what coach Addison Williams looks for in his corners – length. The 6-3 four-star out of St. John Bosco has a mid-June commitment scheduled. The Huskers are in a solid position here, facing their greatest opposition for his commitment from the Huskies of Washington. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being the next to declare himself ‘N’.

Joey Hunter | TE | Georgia

With Ahmad Hudson staying home and longtime Husker fan Cooper Terwilliger siding with PSU, Nebraska’s list of available tight end prospects grows thin. Fortunately for them, Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones’s teammate might be the best one on the board. The 6-6, 255-pound Hunter already looks the part of a Power Four starter and can block just as well as he catches. Look for the Huskers to make it a hat trick out of Grayson High School in Georgia.

Barrett Kitrell | IOL | Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell on his recruitment visit to Nebraska football. | Barrett Kitrell, X (@BarretK54)

And with Agbanoma and Jones already figuring for interior line spots, this is less about position need and more about protecting the state’s borders. Losing the Ashland-Greenwood prospect to Iowa, who has turned too many Nebraskans into productive players, the latest being Kade Pieper, would be a tough pill to swallow. Kitrell could still visit others but will likely decide between Nebraska and Iowa. Where he ends up is anyone’s guess at the present moment.

Kyler Kuhn | IOL | Missouri

2027 offensive line prospect Kyler Kuhn | @kyler_75k/Instagram

Like with Kitrell, Nebraska can afford to miss on Kuhn from a roster-needs perspective. But Coach Rhule wants to land this guy just so they don’t have to line up against him in conference play a few years down the line – Kuhn’s got future multi-year starter written all over him. A well-versed center prospect, he has official visits lined up to Penn St and home state Missouri, but it’s Iowa that Nebraska is really duking it out with right now. Should he come to Lincoln, he would vie to replace Justin Evans next fall.

Nehemiah Ombati | DL | Minnesota

Nehemiah Ombati is the No. 2 player in the state of Minnesota. | @nehemiah.ombati/Instagram

Competing for talent on the defensive line is always a knife fight. Standing six-foot-two and weighing 275 pounds, Ombati doesn’t lack for suitors, but Nebraska sits in a good position here. Just as importantly, home state Minnesota appears to be out of contention. Instead, the Huskers look to be boxing out Missouri and Michigan State for his signature, with Missouri being the biggest threat. Don’t count out the Huskers and their war chest in this battle. Ombati is a priority target.

Kobe Rhymes | LB | Missouri

With Brandon Lockley Jr. opting for Penn State, the Huskers’ top target at linebacker appears to be Rhymes, a high 3-star headhunter out of Kansas City. Missouri appears to be the team to beat but Nebraska also has to swat away both Kansas and Kansas State for his pledge. If they strike out here, look for recent offer Matthew Brady, quickly rocketing up Big Ten recruiting boards, to get a big push. Brady visits NU this weekend with Rhymes.

Albert Simien | IOL | Illinois

2027 offensive line prospect Albert Simien with coach Matt Rhule on his Nebraska visit. | @Albert_Simien33/X

Nebraska has hosted the five-star interior line prospect several times already. He makes his latest – and likely last – visit this weekend. This is Nebraska’s best chance to land a Day One starter for an offensive line that’s slated to lose four starters after 2026. Big Red surged early in his recruitment but has lately faded behind the likes of Texas A&M, LSU, and Notre Dame. Matt Rhule and company would love to take one back from Louisiana after losing Ahmad Hudson to LSU.

Khalil Taylor | WR | Pennsylvania

Khalil Taylor on the football field with his team. | @KhalilTaylor08

With committed WR Kaden Howard visiting elsewhere, Nebraska has renewed its push for Taylor, a Top 100 player out of the Keystone State. Alabama, Georgia, and home state Penn State are also clamoring for his services. Nebraska gets its shot the weekend of June 12th. The Nittany Lions, a familiar name on this list, appear to be in the pole position here. Should the Huskers lose out, they’ll push even harder for Isaiah Alvarez out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Bryce Williams | CB | Florida

2027 Four Star Corner back Bryce Williams | @Brycewilliams_0 / X.com

Last but certainly not least is one of Addison Williams’ top corner targets. Williams is scheduled to be on campus this weekend along with around a dozen other recruits, including four commits. The Huskers made the cut for Williams back in February and have since been pursuing him with gusto, pacing the rest of the pack as his leader while deflecting overtures from a confident Sooners staff. Look for Addison Williams to seal the deal here before long.