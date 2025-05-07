All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor's Daily Routine Goes Viral

Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor's routine goes viral following his commitment on May 1.

The sky is the limit for Nebraska football commit Trae Taylor as he is the first player to commit to Coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2027 recruiting class.

Taylor released a commitment video that detailed what growing up and working for his dream was like, and he confirmed something that caught many people's attention.

The talented sophomore detailed waking up every morning and jumping on a Zoom call for extra work that no one sees. Taylor explained how he looks at different coverages on the call so he can be prepared for every scheme he might face.

On Tuesday, the Husker quarterback commit explained how he was done with his 5 a.m. Zoom calls that had continued even after he committed on May 1 to Nebraska. His father also posted a clip on X to detail Taylor's dedication and love for the game that has him up early every day.

Taylor has also been putting in work over social media by peer recruiting Nebraska targets and top prospects across the country. He recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail that. You can read that story by clicking here.

You can also watch his commitment video where talks about his routine more below.

