Montana, Minnesota Forward Kadyn Betts Commits to Nebraska Basketball

On the 11th day of the 2026 transfer portal cycle, Nebrasketball picked up its second commitment.

Kadyn Betts, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Montana, has committed to the Huskers. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Betts made the announcement on Instagram, captioning his post, "Let’s do it! 🌽"

Betts began his career at Minnesota. After redshirting in 2022-23, he went on to play in eight games the next season. As a redshirt sophomore, he appeared in 22 games and averaged 4.8 minutes per contest.

In his junior season at Montana, Betts saw the floor for just nine games, with a season-ending injury ending his year early. In 6.7 minutes per contest, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Out of Pueblo Central in Colorado, Betts was a top-100 prospect by PrepHoops for the class of 2023, but he would go on to reclassify to the 2022 class. As a junior, he averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Betts comes from a basketball family. His father, Kevin, played at San Diego State. His brother, Kobi, played at Air Force and Colorado School of Mines.

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Kadyn Betts. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Betts joins Sam Orme out of Belmont as the only two transfer portal additions so far. Coach Fred Hoiberg now has four open spots to fill.

In terms of production, Betts is now joining the roster as someone expected to be a starter or even crack the rotation. Husker fans can expect to see his on-court minutes range from what the 2025-26 campaign featured for Justin Bolis and Kendall Blue.

Betts does, however, fill a needed role as an experienced collegiate player who can help the team on the practice court. With the losses of Bolis and Berke Büyüktuncel to the portal, Betts can be someone who aids the team more with his contributions outside of game days.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Büyüktuncel and Bolis, Nebraska has also seen Quentin Rhymes leave via the portal. Rhymes is off to Fresno State.

If Betts were to crack the rotation, he would need to fight off a number of other Huskers.

First-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort is officially coming back. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed last week that the first-team All-Big Ten selection had been battling a sports hernia injury. Sandfort underwent surgery this week and will be rehabbing for several weeks, diminishing the potential of him leaving early for the NBA draft.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager re-signed with Nebraska. He will slide into one of the starting spots vacated by Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence. In his redshirt freshman season, Frager hit the 20-point scoring mark six times on his way to averaging 11.8 points a game off the bench.

Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort will return for his senior season. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leo Curtis, Cale Jacobsen, Will Cooper, and Henry Burt have all their returns confirmed, along with sharpshooter Connor Essegian. Essegian played in seven games this past campaign before suffering a season-ending injury.

Also out for the vast majority of last season was Central Michigan transfer Ugnius Jaruševičius. The Lithuanian big man played in just one game in 2025-26 with Nebraska and is seeking a medical waiver for an additional year of eligibility. With his back issues and a waiver being needed from the NCAA, the coaching staff can't be certain that he'll be available next season.

The Huskers are also adding a pair of high school signees. Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier are both four-star forward prospects and could see the floor earlier in their collegiate careers.

Belmont transfer Sam Orme is expected to be a starter at Nebraska. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frager, Sandfort, and Orme are expected to hold starting spots. The Huskers need to add a starting 1 and a starting 5, likely taking another player at each position for depth.

A final decision is still to be announced from Boise State forward/center Drew Fielder. The former Georgetown big averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this past season with the Broncos, shooting 40.9.% on three-pointers and 60.6% inside the arc. Fielder is deciding between Nebraska and Washington.

The transfer portal runs through April 21.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.