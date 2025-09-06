Nebraska Extends Offer to 2027 Inglewood Four-Star DL Elija Harmon
Nebraska football has set its sights on one of California’s brightest young defensive talents. The Huskers officially extended an offer to 2027 Inglewood four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon.
This adds another top prospect to their growing recruiting board. Harmon broke the news himself on social media. The athlete thanked Nebraska Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams for the opportunity.
Elija Harmon’s Rising Recruiting Profile
“After a great conversation with @s_kwilli32 I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Nebraska!! #GBR🌽,” Harmon wrote in his post, tagging both his high school and NIL partners.
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Harmon is already one of the most heavily recruited defensive linemen in the 2027 class. He holds an impressive list of offers from some of college football’s biggest names, including USC, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas.
According to 247Sports, he ranks as the No. 170 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle and the No. 18 defensive lineman in the country. Nebraska’s decision to join the race for his commitment underscores just how much potential he brings to the field.
Production on the Field
Harmon’s game tape tells the journey of his rise. As a freshman in 2023, he played just nine games. However, he still managed 86 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a fumble recovery. That breakout season immediately put him on the recruiting radar.
He followed it up with another strong sophomore year, recording 80 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, and a safety across 11 games. His ability to live in the opponent’s backfield and make disruptive plays has made him one of the most exciting defensive line prospects in the country.
Though he is currently sidelined with a knee injury during his junior season, his track record makes it clear that he has the tools to be a difference-maker at the next level.
Harmon wasn’t the only Inglewood standout Nebraska pursued on their California trip. The Huskers also offered his teammate, 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman Myels Smith. Like Harmon, Smith is a national-level recruit with offers from Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Michigan, and Texas, and he is ranked as the No. 29 defensive lineman in the 2027 class by 247Sports.
By extending offers to both Harmon and Smith, Nebraska is making it clear that it’s serious about recruiting top-tier talent from the West Coast. Building those connections in one of the most competitive football regions could be a game-changing move as the Huskers look to bring in impact players capable of lifting the program in the years ahead.
