Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Discusses Peer Recruiting WR Jordan Frohock
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been actively targeting many players in the 2027 recruiting class. This includes Jordan Frohock, who is one of the most underrated 2027 wide receivers.
Frohock is a wideout prospect from Weiss High School who has been on not only the Huskers' big board, but their 2027 quarterback commit's big board as well.
Earlier this month, Nebraska landed 2027 Carmel Catholic QB and No. 14 overall prospect in the class (according to Rivals), Trae Taylor. Taylor has been a massive help when it comes to peer recruiting, as a big part of his job now is to hold down the anchor and bring the best athletes in the country, especially on offense, to Nebraska so he can build the best team around him. That won't be possible if Taylor were to stop peer recruiting, but as it has shown, he is one of the best at recruiting others around him. This includes Frohock, who is one of his primary targets on the board.
Taylor recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail why he is targeting Frohock to come to Nebraska specifically.
"Jordan (Frohock) is a bigger WR with strong hands. I watched a lot of his tape, and when the ball is in the air, it belongs to Jordan. As a QB, you love to see that from your WR," Taylor stated to HuskerMax.
The talented commit has already sparked some conversations with some of the nation's best recruits like Ahmad Hudson and Antayvious Ellis. Frohock would absolutely be a game changer if he were to commit and would possibly be the cherry on top to what Taylor is hopeful to build before enrolling.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
- Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost
- Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½
- Offseason Rankings for Every Big Ten Football Team; Nebraska Top-6
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.