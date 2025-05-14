How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Nebraska baseball team continues to fight, scratch and crawl its way towards a conference tournament berth in Omaha.
Clustered as one of six teams vying for the last few spots in the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers stepped up in their final 2025 weekend series at Haymarket Park against an upstart Michigan team. After moving from midweek to Friday night starter, sophomore Tucker Timmerman tossed a gem with a seven-inning, one-run outing alongside five strikeouts and only one walk. Leading 3-1, the Wolverines closed the gap to one with a run in the eighth, but Luke Broderick earned a five-out save for a 3-2 Husker win to start the series.
Saturday had a similar beginning with NU starter Ty Horn and Michigan hurler David Lally Jr. turning in quality starts. A two-run home run from Hogan Helligso in the fifth inning gave the Huskers a brief 2-1 lead before lead-off man Benjamin Casillas sent out a solo shot to right field to tie things up at two. Fastforwarding to the ninth, Cayden Brumbaugh flied out to start the inning, but Cael Frost (Hit by pitch) and Gabe Swansen (walk) each reached base. Case Sanderson played hero at the next at-bat, hammering a 423-foot home run to right field for a walk-off bomb to deliver a 5-2 NU win. The Wolverine pitching staff got the better of the Husker offense in Sunday’s series finale as starter Tate Carey and Will Rogers combined for one run on seven hits in a 3-1 Michigan win.
With as many as 10 different head-to-head tiebreakers coming into play for Nebraska, the final weekend of the Big Ten baseball season will be a roller coaster – including a three-way battle for first with Iowa, UCLA and Oregon.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska finishes the season with a road trip to West Lafayette to take on Purdue.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (26-26, 13-14 B1G) at Purdue (30-21, 10-17 B1G)
- When: Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Where: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (26-26, 13-14 B1G) at Purdue (30-21, 10-17 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 16, 2025
- Where: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (26-26, 13-14 B1G) at Purdue (30-21, 10-17 B1G)
- When: Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Where: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Thursday
Nebraska: Tucker Timmerman, RHP, Soph. (2-1, 3.55 ERA, 25.1 IP, 10 ER, 21 H, 12 SO, 8 BB) | Purdue: Crater Doorn, RHP, Sr. (4-5, 5.04 ERA, 60.2 IP, 34 ER, 63 H, 48 SO, 30 BB)
Friday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (2-4, 5.97 ERA, 63.1 IP, 42 ER, 71 H, 61 SO, 24 BB) | Purdue: Cole Van Assen, RHP, Soph. (4-3, 4.13 ERA, 61.0 IP, 28 ER, 67 H, 45 SO, 21 BB).
Saturday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (2-3, 3.99 ERA, 47.1 IP, 21 ER, 57 H, 32 SO, 17 BB) OR Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (4-7, 5.23 ERA, 65.1 IP, 38 ER, 62 H, 53 SO, 14 BB) | Purdue: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 21-11.
- The Huskers are 11-6 all-time in West Lafayette including a series win over the Boilermakers in the final weekend of the 2023 Big Ten regular season – which was the last time these two teams faced in a three-game set.
Purdue Scout
Last Season: 33-24 (13-11 B1G, 6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Greg Goff (139-128 at Purdue, 6th Season; 593-454-1 as HC, 20th season)
All-Conference Returners: Cole Van Assen, RHP, Soph. (All-Freshman).
Key Transfers: Eli Anderson, OF, Jr. (North Iowa CC) | Brandon Anderson, IF, Sr. (Louisville) | Aaron Manias, IF, R-Jr. (Nebraska) | Houston Russell, C, R-Jr. (Oklahoma) | Albert Choi, OF, Gr. (NJIT) | Isaac Milburn, LHP, Sr. (Eastern Kentucky) | Gavin Beuter, RHP, Jr. (Kellogg CC) | CJ Richmond, IF, Sr. (Western Michigan) | Sergio Decello, C, R-Jr. (Arizona Western College) | Michael Vallone, LHP, Gr. (DePauw) | Austin Klug, RHP, Jr. (North Iowa CC).
Program Outlook: Having reached only two NCAA regionals since winning the Big Ten in 2012, the Purdue baseball program has seen steady improvement under sixth-year head coach Greg Goff. Having bounced around with Campbell, Louisiana Tech and Alabama in only a four-year span, Goff landed in West Lafayette where he improved the Boilermakers from a 12th-place conference finish in 2021 to a sixth-place ending in 2024.
Purdue won’t reach that high of standing this season, but they enter the final regular season weekend with a chance to equal last season’s 33-win total. The Boilermakers were hit hard by departures over the offseason losing Big Ten Freshman of the Year Luke Gaffney to Clemson while starting pitcher Jordan Morales (Third Team), catcher Connor Caskenette (Third Team), and outfielder Mike Bolton Jr. (Third Team) all graduated.
The Boilermaker offense has been a pleasant surprise this season with most offensive categories ranking inside the top half of the conference. Utility man Logan Sutter has been the star with a .375 average – which is second in the conference – alongside a team-leading 14 home runs and 61 RBIs (4th). No other batter is in the .300s, but former Nebraska Cornhusker Aaron Manias has hit .296 in his first season in Division I after being injured for all of last season in Lincoln. He’s also second on the team with eight homers with Brandon Anderson (.288) joining him.
Purdue’s strength is on the base pads, sitting second in the league with 90 stolen bases as four different players have 10 or more on the season. That includes a team-high 16 from outfielder Albert Choi and Eli Anderson while Ty Gill (13) and Brandon Rogers (10) also have double digits.
The pitching staff again ranks near the middle of the pack in most statistics, but the Boilermakers have a knack for strikeouts as they rank tied for fifth in strikeouts per nine innings with 8.5. Based on the numbers alone, Purdue’s starting rotation is pretty similar to the Huskers.
Carter Doorn takes the mound as the Friday starter, but he’s been hit hard with a 5.04 season ERA with 48 strikeouts compared to 30 walks. Sophomore Cole Van Assen made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team last season and has followed up with better numbers. He’s compiled a 4.13 ERA across 61 innings as the Saturday starter. He’s only allowed a combined three runs in 16.1 IP across his last three starts. Easton Storey will likely get the nod on Sunday with a 5.01 ERA in 11 starts this season.
The bullpen can be described more as okay with Avery Cook (3.99 ERA in 38.1 IP), Gavin Beuter (6.07 ERA in 29.2 IP), Austin Klug (6.75 ERA in 20 IP), Maclane Finley (6.95 ERA in 22 IP) and Isaac Milburn (7.32 ERA in 39.1 IP) getting the bulk of the work.
There will be plenty of motivation for the Huskers, who could finish as high as fifth in the conference standings if they sweep the Boilermakers and other results fall their way. Winning needs to be the singular focus for Nebraska, and I think that’s likely against an opponent like Purdue. Give me the Huskers to finish out the regular season in style with a series win and a berth in the conference tournament.
