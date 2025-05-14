All Huskers

Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson celebrate a YouTube milestone with a public episode of I-80 LIVE! They'll talk about reaction to Josh's column, Scott Frost discourse, and more.

Josh Peterson, Jack Mitchell

Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost reacts after an interception by the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost reacts after an interception by the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been quite the week in Husker Discourse Land! Let's talk about it.

On this week's I-80 LIVE, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson celebrate their recent entry into the 1,000-subscriber club by removing the paywall for their Wednesday night podcast. There's plenty to discuss, including Josh's recent column on Scott Frost, the reaction to the reaction, and Jack's thoughts as a bystander of the entire situation.

Plus, plenty else is going on in the world of college sports, including news surrounding the College Football Playoff's upcoming expansion, the lack of any news with the rev-share era, and so much more.

To watch the podcast, hit the link below! The guys go live at 7 p.m. CDT.

Stay tuned to the I-80 Club, as Jack and Josh get prepared to announce their upcoming summer podcast series, other plans, and more. For bonus episodes, newsletters, and access to every episode of Volleyball State, become a subscriber today: patreon.com/i80club

Want to reach out to Josh or the I-80 Club? Send emails to joshpeterson.huskermax@gmail.com or interstate80club@gmail.com!

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson has been covering Husker athletics for over a decade. He currently hosts Unsportsmanlike Conduct with John Bishop on 1620 The Zone and is a co-founder of the I-80 Club with Jack Mitchell. When he's not watching sports, Josh is usually going for a run or reading a book next to his wife or dog. If you have a comment for Josh, send him an email: joshpeterson.huskermax@gmail.com.

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Home/Football