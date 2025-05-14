Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost
It's been quite the week in Husker Discourse Land! Let's talk about it.
On this week's I-80 LIVE, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson celebrate their recent entry into the 1,000-subscriber club by removing the paywall for their Wednesday night podcast. There's plenty to discuss, including Josh's recent column on Scott Frost, the reaction to the reaction, and Jack's thoughts as a bystander of the entire situation.
Plus, plenty else is going on in the world of college sports, including news surrounding the College Football Playoff's upcoming expansion, the lack of any news with the rev-share era, and so much more.
To watch the podcast, hit the link below! The guys go live at 7 p.m. CDT.
