Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Peer Recruiting Ahmad Hudson
Trae Taylor recently committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and immediately started peer recruiting the top prospects at each position in the class. This includes the nation's top tight end prospect, Ahmad Hudson.
Hudson is a five-star tight end from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA. The talented tight end ranks as high as the fifth-overall prospect, first at the tight end position, and first in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
Taylor recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail why he is going after the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Ruston.
"Ahmad (Hudson) is a kid who has a TE build but the athleticism of a WR, which means he is too fast for LBs and too big for DBs to deal with," Taylor stated.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have many of the top targets in mind, and so does the talented quarterback commit. Taylor has made it clear multiple times, either on social media or to HuskerMax, that he will be looking to add the best of the best. It's safe to say Hudson is towards the top, not just at the tight end position, but on Taylor's list of his hopeful teammates.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Case Sanderson's Walk-Off Home Run Clinches the Series Against Michigan
- Scott Frost Will Never Hold Himself Accountable For His Failings at Nebraska
- 2027 4-Star CB Montre Jackson Talks Husker Offer
- 'This One Is Big': 2027 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings Discusses Nebraska Football Offer
- Johnnie Fitzgerald Talks Nebraska Football Offer, Future Visit
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.