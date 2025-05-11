All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Peer Recruiting Ahmad Hudson

Trae Taylor explains in detail why he is recruiting Ahmad Hudson to the Nebraska Cornhuskers with HuskerMax.

Trae Taylor recently committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and immediately started peer recruiting the top prospects at each position in the class. This includes the nation's top tight end prospect, Ahmad Hudson.

Hudson is a five-star tight end from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA. The talented tight end ranks as high as the fifth-overall prospect, first at the tight end position, and first in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

Taylor recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail why he is going after the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Ruston.

"Ahmad (Hudson) is a kid who has a TE build but the athleticism of a WR, which means he is too fast for LBs and too big for DBs to deal with," Taylor stated.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have many of the top targets in mind, and so does the talented quarterback commit. Taylor has made it clear multiple times, either on social media or to HuskerMax, that he will be looking to add the best of the best. It's safe to say Hudson is towards the top, not just at the tight end position, but on Taylor's list of his hopeful teammates.

