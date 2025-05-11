All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Targeting a Pair of 2027 Offensive Linemen

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Targeting a Pair of 2027 Offensive Linemen

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been looking to add more players to their 2027 class after landing their top target on May 1. That's when the Huskers landed the No. 11 player in the class, according to Rivals, in quarterback prospect and elite high school star Trae Taylor.

Since Taylor's commitment, the talented prospect has been peer recruiting primarily for skill positions, and now he is starting to peer recruit some of the best offensive linemen.

"I have been showing the skill position a lot of love, how about the boys up front @CameronW2027 and @Masonhalliman08 let’s all make Lincoln our new home. #GBR," Taylor stated on X.

One of the players the talented QB is targeting is Cameron Wagner. Wagner is rated as the 125th-best prospect in the 2027 class according to On3. As for the other target, Mason Halliman, he is unranked but holds plenty of offers, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa State Cyclones, and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the opportunity to have one of their best classes ever at this rate with the 2027 recruiting class. Plenty of thanks is to Taylor, who has done more than his job as a peer recruiter.

