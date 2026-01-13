Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Names Top Recruiting Targets

Trae Taylor is one of several commits in the 2027 class for the Nebraska Cornhuskers already. Taylor is a quarterback from the state of Illinois, who is the first person to commit and is the first person to try to get some players in the class with him.

He has helped the Huskers to where they are today, as they currently have a total of six commits, which is good enough to have them ranked inside the top-10 on Rivals . He is the second-highest rated commit for the Huskers, but he is targeting more players who could make him move down in the long run. But without a shadow of doubt, the talented prospect would be just fine with that if he put the team in the best position to succeed.

Taylor was clear with who his top targets are in the class, as he named multiple offensive recruits that he wants to bring with him to Lincoln. Here is what he had to say.

All of these players have a very specific role they could fill, and the Huskers will swing for the fences with the hopes of landing all of them. Here is what each of these talented 2027 recruits has to offer down the stretch.

Ahmad Hudson

2027 five-star tight end and basketball Ahmad Hudson during a high school football game with Ruston High School | Ahmad Hudson (X)

Ahmad Hudson is one of the better players in the class of 2027, as he is one of the more proven names to put on a helmet and pads. Hudson is a freak athlete who could play anywhere in the country at this rate. The talented prospect plays both tight end on the football side of things, but he is also someone who has done a solid job when it comes to the basketball court. Nebraska is willing to take the talented prospect for both sports, which has been a key headline for what the Ruston target is looking for in his next home.

Hudson is without a doubt the top target for the Cornhuskers at this time in the recruiting world, as he is looking to have yet another solid year of high school before he signs his National Letter of Intent down the line in 2026. No one has pushed harder from a peer-to-peer standpoint than Trae Taylor. The Huskers will be battling LSU heavily in this one, it seems.

Cooper Terwilliger

Cooper Terwilliger on a Nebraska Cornhuskers football visit | Cooper Terwilliger (@CooperTerwilli1)

This seems to be more in their ballpark, but just because that is the case doesn't mean he isn't a high-caliber player. The class of 2027 has gone much better than the class of 2026 did, and landing a guy like Terwilliger would do nothing but help them more along the way. Terwilliger is one of the top tight ends in the nation and is someone who has made some headlines as a guy to watch for Nebraska.

It seems that Nebraska is setting the pace, and Taylor hasn't been one to be shy of stating how much he would love to add his commitment. This would be a huge addition at the tight end position, which is one that Taylor has done very well with in the pass.

Albert Simien

2027 offensive line prospect Albert Simien with coach Matt Rhule on his Nebraska visit. | @Albert_Simien33/X

Simien is just another five-star prospect the Cornhuskers have been able to put themselves in a good position with. Simien is an uber-talented offensive lineman from the state of Louisiana. Simien has done a fantastic job with this type of recruitment in the 2027 class, and they have been advocating that he is a top target for the Huskers in 2027.

Taylor has made it a point to state he wants the best of the best that he can get, and there aren't many who will qualify as better than a guy like Simien. The Cornhuskers will be battling multiple down the stretch, but with Taylor in charge, along with this staff, the sky is the limit.

Kennedy Brown

There's not a single school in the nation that wouldn't want arguably the best offensive lineman in the country. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have done nothing wrong in this recruitment, as they are giving their best at-bat for the five-star. Brown has been listed as a major target for a reason. Similar to Hudson, you can make the case that he is the overall top target for the Huskers at this time.

As for Taylor, the talented QB has made it a point to name Brown as a name he wants to get to Nebraska. He is someone who would protect Taylor to the fullest. These two players would have the chance to be very special as a team, as both players have a ceiling that has them playing on Saturdays.

Mason Halliman

Mason Halliman with his high school football program | @Masonhalliman08/X

It is very clear that he is one of the more underrated prospects on the board. There are many schools that have made a push to get him in the boat, and he is good enough to move up the rankings sooner rather than later. He is viewed as a top guy on the offensive line and one of the top targets in the state of Illinois.

This just so happens to be the same state that Taylor is from. This would help the two build a connection all the way to Lincoln, which is key to any success these two will have. It is important to build a connection with your OL if you are a QB, so why not start early with a trusted prospect like Halliman?

Khalil Taylor

Khalil Taylor on the football field with his team. | @KhalilTaylor08

Taylor is an uber-talented prospect with some ties to Trae Taylor already. The talented prospect has been a top target for the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the wide receiver position. He was previosuly committed to Penn State, but ultimately de-committed down the stretch.

Khalil and Trae already have ties from their same 7on7 team, 24k. They are both two of the top rostered options, and I believe they both have the chance to be good when they get to college if they play together. This would be a dynamic duo off rip, and Taylor will be one of the key targets down the line.

Kylonn Haynie

Kylonn Haynie in the middle of a Nebraska high school football game | @HaynieKylonn/X

It's not a look at recruiting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers without talking about one of the in-state high schools to get some love. Haynie is one of the more intriguing prospects from the state of Nebraska, and is a running back that many want to add to their class. The Cornhuskers are expected to be a real contender/the team to beat in this one, and that is thanks to the area that they are in and thepush that they have made.

The push has been even stronger as the commits, including Taylor, have made it a point to make Haynie feel like a priority. He is one of the fans' favorite targets, and with the addition of Haynie, you have to imagine that the Cornhuskers would be in better shape than they were at the position.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.