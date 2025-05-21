Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Urges Young Athletes to Attend a Specific Camp
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Trae Taylor have been official for around three weeks now. The talented QB remains active on social media with peer recruiting and helping others get recognized with his advice, as he has already reached some peaks in his recruitment.
Taylor has recently posted on social media, urging other players at a young age to attend the NXGN Camp, which is a camp that was supportive and helpful to Taylor in his process. Taylor is one of the players to speak highly of this camp.
"One of the camps I suggest young football players try getting to. @NxgnCamps are well and supportive through the process."
Taylor remains one of the better athletes in the country, as he is set for a huge season with Carmel Catholic. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins has already released a review on Taylor and what he is like on the field.
"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up. At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays.
"Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards. Grew an inch between freshman and sophomore seasons and looks to still be filling out a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3. Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor is Looking to Build Elite Husker Trio
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Urges Recruits to 'Take the Logos Off' When Making a Decision
- Knoxville Super Regional Preview with Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr
- Dave Feit’s Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 99 - Neil Smith and Barry Turner
- Nebraska Walks-Off Michigan State in Extras at the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.