Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Dominates at Elite 11 Regional
Nebraska football quarterback commit Trae Taylor represented the Cornhuskers recently in one of the nation's most intriguing QB camps. Taylor participated at Elite 11 Regional in Pennsylvania, where he had a dominant performance and even was recognized for something that he has stood out for his entire high school career, that being his accuracy.
Taylor finished tied in second place in the accuracy challenge, as he finished with 21 points, which was only one point behind the winner of the accuracy challenge. The winner was Michael Clayton, who was a former Nebraska 2026 target before they landed Dayton Raiola.
Taylor made a statement following his performance on X.
"Had an amazing time @Elite11 feeling blessed and locked in. Glad I can represent @CorsairsFB and @HuskerFootball well today. @PlayBookAthlete @QBHitList @Stumpf_Brian @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @GregSmithRivals and congrats to my Carmel brothers on last second win today," Taylor stated on X.
Taylor also had a few clips to show from his performance.
"All I gotta say is GOOOO BIIIIIGGGG RRREEDDD! Oh and I hit the crossbar back to back from the 50. @WilsonDSports to answer your question I’m around 67-70 yards … Is that long enough," Taylor asked.
Taylor remains to be the lone 2027 commit for the Huskers. Taylor plans to continue peer recruiting the top prospects in the class.
