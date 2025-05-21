All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Dominates at Elite 11 Regional

Nebraska football commit Trae Taylor shows out at Elite 11 in Pennsylvania.

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska Football commit Trae Taylor (left) after competing at Elite 11 in State College
Nebraska Football commit Trae Taylor (left) after competing at Elite 11 in State College / Trae Taylor
In this story:

Nebraska football quarterback commit Trae Taylor represented the Cornhuskers recently in one of the nation's most intriguing QB camps. Taylor participated at Elite 11 Regional in Pennsylvania, where he had a dominant performance and even was recognized for something that he has stood out for his entire high school career, that being his accuracy.

Taylor finished tied in second place in the accuracy challenge, as he finished with 21 points, which was only one point behind the winner of the accuracy challenge. The winner was Michael Clayton, who was a former Nebraska 2026 target before they landed Dayton Raiola.

Taylor made a statement following his performance on X.

"Had an amazing time @Elite11 feeling blessed and locked in. Glad I can represent @CorsairsFB and @HuskerFootball well today. @PlayBookAthlete @QBHitList @Stumpf_Brian @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @GregSmithRivals and congrats to my Carmel brothers on last second win today," Taylor stated on X.

Taylor also had a few clips to show from his performance.

"All I gotta say is GOOOO BIIIIIGGGG RRREEDDD! Oh and I hit the crossbar back to back from the 50. @WilsonDSports to answer your question I’m around 67-70 yards … Is that long enough," Taylor asked.

Taylor remains to be the lone 2027 commit for the Huskers. Taylor plans to continue peer recruiting the top prospects in the class.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting