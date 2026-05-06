Nebraska Football Extends New 2027 Offers at Positions of Need

Nebraska is not slowing down in the 2027 cycle.

Despite the ups and downs of modern recruiting, the Huskers continue to push toward a top 20, 15, or even top 10 class. That approach was clear to start May, when the Huskers extended offers to five new prospects.

Here’s who they are, who NU is competing with, and where things stand in their recruitments heading into the summer months.

Taurean Rawlins- Mount Vernon Presbyterian (GA)

Despite already landing two pass-catchers in the 2027 class, Nebraska and Dakiel Shorts are still looking to add another. That search now includes Taurean Rawlins out of Mount Vernon Presbyterian in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ranked as the No. 58 wide receiver in the class, Rawlins is one of the fastest risers in the cycle. Over the past two weeks, he's added offers from programs like Florida State, Miami, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Georgia is viewed as the current favorite, and most of his scheduled official visits are with SEC programs. NU got involved late, but Shorts made an in-home visit this week. If the Huskers can build momentum, they could push for an official visit in the coming months. Were that to happen, they could be viewed as potential suitors come signing day.

DJ Dotson- Oak Grove (MS)

With Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley leading the way, the Big Red's offensive line rebuild is in motion. The Huskers added three expected starters from the transfer portal this offseason and held on to three more commitments in the 2026 high school recruiting class.

Now in their first full cycle in Lincoln, the staff is expanding its search for offensive tackles in 2027. Nebraska initially pushed for some of the top prospects in the class, but has since shifted its focus after missing out on the belle of the ball, so to speak.

DJ Dotson, a three-star tackle out of Oak Grove in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the latest addition to the board. He picked up an offer from the Huskers this week and has an existing relationship with Wade from his time at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are still viewed as the favorite, but with only a few official visits scheduled to date, Nebraska will look to work its way into the mix in the near future.

Ryan Paulsen- Central DeWitt (IA)

In his first year at Nebraska, Roy Manning is beginning to identify targets in the 2027 class. One of the newest names on the board is Ryan Paulsen out of Central High School in DeWitt, Iowa.

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Paulsen brings the length and athleticism Manning looks for off the edge. The Huskers will now look to build a relationship and push for an official visit this summer. He currently has official visits scheduled with Iowa State and Illinois, but Nebraska could work its way into the mix.

The Cyclones are viewed as the current favorite, though there is a major question mark surrounding the program in its current state. With the in-state schools' new staff just getting involved, Nebraska has an opportunity to make progress here if it chooses to stay aggressive.

Ma'atoe Moe- Timpview (UT)

Another edge prospect picked up an offer from Nebraska earlier this week in Ma'atoe Moe out of Timpview in Provo, Utah.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Moe brings a similar frame to Paulsen and continues the trend of what NU's staff is targeting at the position. Nebraska became his sixth Division I offer, though Minnesota is viewed as the clear leader in his recruitment.

Moe has a visit scheduled with the Golden Gophers on May 29, and they remain the only program with one locked in so far. That gives the Huskers an opening. Getting him on campus, either for an unofficial or official visit, would go a long way in this recruitment. If the Big Red can position itself near the top of his list, it will have a chance to separate itself down the stretch.

Matthew Brady- Central Catholic (IL)

At linebacker, the Huskers are working to build for the future. That brings Matthew Brady of Central Catholic in Bloomington, Illinois, into focus following an offer from defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Michigan State and NDSU appear to be the most involved at this time, but more than a dozen programs remain in contention. Nebraska is one of them as it looks to gain traction in the three-star's recruitment.

Getting Brady on campus will be key. If the Huskers can do that, they should have a chance to position themselves well heading into the fall. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, NU isn't trying to lose out on one of the most under-the-radar prospects at the position in the class.

What This Means

For a 2027 class that once ranked No. 6 nationally, Nebraska has since slipped into the mid-20s. That doesn't take them out of the race. What it does show is a shift in approach as the staff expands its board at positions of need after missing on priority targets.

Every program misses. Even schools with unlimited resources like Oregon and Texas Tech. The difference is how quickly a staff responds. The Huskers are already working to reset and build momentum yet again.

Expect more offers to go out and more relationships to take shape in the coming months. Visits will follow, and the board will continue to evolve. With months to go before signing day, there is still plenty of time. And like Emmett Johnson in the 2022 class, one of these late-cycle targets could turn into the best positional player in the Big Ten down the line.