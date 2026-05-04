Nebraska Among Finalists for 2027 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Nehemiah Ombati

Nebraska’s continued pursuit of one of Minnesota’s top prospects is starting to pay off.

On Saturday, four-star interior defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati of Shakopee (MN) cut his list to three schools. The Huskers join Michigan State and Missouri as finalists.

Here’s the latest on one of NU's top defensive targets in the 2027 class, including what the Big Red has done so far this cycle and what Ombati’s potential commitment could mean moving forward.

The Programs in the Race

Ombati, the No. 373 overall prospect in the 2027 class, is now down to three schools. What was once a list of 17 Division I programs has been trimmed to Nebraska, Michigan State, and Missouri.

The Tigers are widely viewed as the early leader, but the race is far from over. Ombati has already made two visits to Colombia and is scheduled to return for an official visit on June 12. Michigan State will host him for an official visit on June 5, marking his second trip to East Lansing.

Nebraska is the most recent finalist to enter the mix, offering Ombati in January. Despite the late push, the Huskers got him on campus on April 21 and are working to lock in an official visit for June. One potential date is June 19, when the Big Red are already set to host 10 other 2027 recruits, including six current verbal commits.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson has committed to LSU🐯



Hudson also ranks No. 25 NATL. in the 2027 basketball rankings.



Read: https://t.co/6oUSG0WKkk pic.twitter.com/dD4jjoeMHk — Rivals (@Rivals) May 3, 2026

Recent Developments in Nebraska's 2027 Class

Shortly after making the final cut for five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, Nebraska lost out on the Ruston (LA) native’s commitment on Sunday. The No. 18 overall prospect chose in-state LSU over the Big Red.

Even so, the Huskers already hold eight verbal commitments in the class as of May 4. Four are four-star recruits, including two ranked inside the top 100. Even so, there's still plenty of work to be done, and little time for the staff to slow down.

Now, with arguably its top offensive target off the board, NU is shifting its focus to defense. For Ombati, that likely means a full push to land him as a key piece of the future in Lincoln under Matt Rhule's staff.

🌽 COMMIT ALERT 🌽



Sandy Creek (Ga.) 4-star safety Corey Hadley commits to Nebraska over Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.



“It was eventually just like what am I waiting on?”@coreyhadleyjr_



VIP: https://t.co/ctcQLEn0Pn pic.twitter.com/nlRjpbcDX1 — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 26, 2026

NU Latest Commitment

The Huskers got a boost to the No. 13 class nationally after four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. committed on April 27. Just one week later, NU has already slid back into the mid-20s.

For Nebraska’s staff, which has seen several priority targets choose other programs, the urgency is beginning to mount. The Huskers once held a top 10 class, but recent misses have created concern about maintaining that momentum.

Landing Ombati alongside Hadley and fellow four-star safety Tory Pittman III would help stabilize the haul. It would also strengthen an already solid first recruiting cycle for new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Defensive Line Outlook in 2026 and Beyond

Ombati would not arrive in Lincoln until after the 2026 regular season, but he would have a clear opportunity to make an impact early on.

Nebraska is currently set to graduate just two defensive tackles after this year. Still, attrition is expected in today’s college football landscape, which could open additional roster spots for both high school signees and transfer portal recruits.

For now, Ombati’s potential addition brings optimism to the future of the position. The Huskers signed Dylan Berymon in the 2026 class and return redshirt freshmen Malcolm Simpson and Tyson Terry, both of whom are expected to see the field as early as this year.

With him, the future could begin to be laid out nicely, on paper. Even so, fans will need to see tangible proof of development at the position for that thought to hold.

2026 2027 2028 2029 Owen Stoudmire- Sr. Riley Van Poppel- Sr. Jahsear Whittington- Sr. Dylan Berymon- Sr. Dylan Parrott- Sr. Sua Lefotu- Sr. David Hoffken- Sr. Malcolm Simpson- Sr. Riley Van Poppel- Jr. Gabe Moore- Sr. Landon Davidson- Sr. Tyson Terry- Sr. Sua Lefotu- Jr. Mason Goldman- Sr. Dylan Berymon- Jr. Gabe Moore- Jr. Jahsear Whittington- Jr. Malcom Simpson- Jr. Mason Goldman- Jr. David Hoffken- Jr. Tyson Terry- Jr. Jahsear Whittington- So. Landen Davidson- Jr. David Hoffken- So. Dylan Berymon- So. Landen Davidson- So. Malcolm Simpson- So. Dylan Berymon- Fr. Tyson Terry- So. Malcolm Simpson- Fr. Tyson Terry- Fr.

Expected Timeline of Ombati's Decision

With official visits already set to Michigan State and Missouri, Nebraska is expected to secure one of its own. However, the timing of that visit could play a major role in Ombati’s final decision.

Historically, a visit in May can signal that a program is losing ground. Landing the final official visit would give the Huskers the last opportunity to make their case.

With Lincoln fresh on his mind, the Big Red could position itself to land its first blue-chip defensive lineman in the class. A decision could come as soon as the end of June, and each finalist has a legitimate shot. For NU, closing on Ombati would mark a major win at a position of need, but it will require them to continue pouring everything they've got into the four-star down the stretch.