Nebraska Football Flips Minnesota Edge Commit, Adding to Stellar Recruiting Weekend

Nebraska football's big weekend of official visits turned one edge rusher from a rival into a Cornhusker.

Ma'atoe Moe, a 6-3, 240-pound edge rusher from Utah, announced his commitment to Nebraska football on Sunday. Moe flipped his original verbal commitment from Minnesota after his official visit weekend in Lincoln, along with several other high-profile recruits. Moe becomes the fifth commit of the visit cycle, joining cornerback Bryce Williams, tight end Joey Hunter, linebacker Eli Harris, and defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac as commits for the Huskers over the weekend.

The pass rusher had been verbally committed to Minnesota since last Sunday during an official visit to the Golden Gophers in the final weekend of May, but took down his initial social media post later that same day. Moe confirmed to Rivals on Wednesday he was committed to Minnesota, but changed his status following the visit to Lincoln.

"When in doubt, wear Red," Moe reposted to his social media pages Sunday morning.

Nebraska had originally offered on May 5, becoming the latest of several Division I offers for the pass rusher since the spring. The Huskers earned Moe's commitment over other offers from Utah Tech, BYU, Boise State, Washington State, UNLV, Utah State, Colorado State, and San Diego State.

Moe has transferred to Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, for his junior season in 2025, but was held out for five contests due to transfer eligibility rules in the state. The three-star prospect recorded 17 tackles, one sack, and 10 quarterback hurries in six games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach Matt Rhule has pulled a successful weekend of official visits and commits. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moe is rated as a top-100 edge rusher prospect in the country and the No. 15 rated prospect in Utah, earning an 86 overall rating from 247Sports. Moe becomes the 10th three-star prospect to commit to Nebraska and bumps the Huskers' 247Sports recruiting ranking to No. 17 in the country. Nebraska still trails fellow Big Ten programs Penn State (No. 7), UCLA (No. 8), USC (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 11), Oregon (No. 12), Minnesota (No. 13), Michigan (No. 14), and Washington (No. 16).

Nebraska continues to add commits from its new coaching staff additions, as Moe becomes another addition for assistant coaches Roy Manning and Corey Brown, as well as defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. Moe's commitment becomes the third defensive line or edge rusher commitment of Nebraska's 2027 Class, as St. Frances Academy's Jayden Travers committed back in Dec. 2025, joining Moe and Demontagnac's verbal commitments this weekend.

Moe fits a critical need for Nebraska as well, with the Huskers rostering nine current edge rushers for the 2026 season. Nebraska will graduate two at season's end in Cameron Lendhart and UCLA transfer Anthony Jones Jr. The Huskers have five sophomores and two juniors on this year's roster, including converted tight end Mac Markway, who will be playing as an edge rusher for the first time in his college football tenure.

Berymon chose the Huskers over the likes of Kentucky, Texas Tech, LSU and more. | @dylangot2k/Instagram

Since the 2026 cycle began, Nebraska's defensive priorities have adjusted under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. Moe's flip marks the 10th defensive commit or signee for the Huskers, including four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. and Omaha athlete Tory Pittman. The 2026 cycle wrapped with high-profile additions of defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, cornerback Danny Odem, and three-star Elkhorn North grad Jase Reynolds.

After limiting the program's signees for the 2026 class to only 12 commits, Nebraska has surpassed last year's total with the official visit haul from this weekend. The Huskers are now up to 16 hard commits, as several more high-profile targets could still be up for grabs.

Nebraska football was able to bring LSU commit and five-star tight end target Ahmad Hudson on an official visit this weekend as well, marking Hudson's fourth visit to Lincoln overall. The Louisiana product is also a dominant force on the hardwood, as Hudson had been in Lincoln to visit Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball as a potential addition to play two sports for the Huskers.

Ahmad Hudson is a top 50 basketball and football prospect in the 2027 class. | @ahmad._hudson/Instagra

Hudson would tell Rivals on Sunday that Nebraska is "close" and added that the program would "change the whole offense for me." Hudson has created a new budding relationship with now in-state Nebraska commits Trae Taylor and Tay Ellis, as the Millard South pair connected with the five-star prospect since the 'Battle at the Boneyard' event last summer.

"I don't talk to a lot of quarterbacks. I'm more of a receiver guy," Hudson told 247Sports last summer. "So the fact that we just clicked instantly that could possibly mean that if I do come here, we could possibly just click just like that. It wouldn't be we have to go out and throw every day. Just click. So being able to click with him like that helps with my recruitment."

If Nebraska paired Moe's flip with a Hudson commitment, the weekend could go down as one of coach Matt Rhule's and the Huskers' most important - and successful - recruiting weekends in the program's history.