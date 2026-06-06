Nebraska Football Receives Commitment from Four-Star Defensive Back Bryce Williams

Nebraska just evened the score with former Defensive Coordinator Tony White.

On Saturday afternoon, the Huskers received a commitment from blue-chip defensive back Bryce Williams of Western High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 6-foot-2 cornerback is regarded as the No. 36 player at his position, per 247Sports. Williams, a former Florida State commit, chose Nebraska over 24 other Division I schools, including Florida, Oklahoma, and Clemson.

Here's the latest on NU's newest addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

BREAKING: 4-star CB Bryce Williams has committed to Nebraska, @247Sports has learned.



Currently on an OV in Lincoln, the South Florida native picked the Cornhuskers over Oklahoma and UNC.



Big addition for Matt Rhule and company



Read: https://t.co/ikT2Fwsk0B pic.twitter.com/SpCW0DxXOc — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 6, 2026

Williams' Top Schools

The Big Red, led by defensive backs coach Addison Williams, went deep into South Florida to pull out the four-star recruit. In doing so, the Fort Lauderdale native chose Nebraska over several top-tier regional schools.

Most notably, Williams was being recruited by SEC programs like Oklahoma, Florida, and Georgia. He also had Clemson, Auburn, and Miami offers as well. Still, NU's all-star recruiter of a defensive backs coach prevailed, likely due to his ties to the state.

Williams spent four seasons at UCF from 2021 to 2024 as the Knights' defensive coordinator before joining Matt Rhule's staff. During that time, and since then, he's made an emphasis on keeping relationships with high school coaches and players in the Sunshine State. Apart from the success his position group has already shown on the field, it played a major role in getting Bryce to verbally pledge to wear the Scarlet and Cream.

FSU Decommitment

Nebraska offered Williams a scholarship back in January of 2025, though he would go on to initially commit to Florida State in April of the same year. It remained that way for the next eight months, until the four-star cornerback decided to part ways with the Seminoles.

Former Husker defensive coordinator Tony White, who left Lincoln for Tallahassee, lost the blue-chip recruit. Williams received 14 scholarship offers over the next two months, before he cut his list down to his top three schools.

Those included Oklahoma, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Williams was expected to take official visits to all three; however, his visit to Lincoln, which came second of the three, seems to have effectively put an end to his recruitment.

Williams Unique Relationship with Trae Taylor

NU's prized quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, knows Williams well. Over the course of their high school careers, the two have been teammates and opponents of one another several times.

Most notably, Williams and Taylor were teammates for the inaugural Battle of the Boneyard event in June of 2025. Playing for Team RAW, the two would help lead the organization to the championship inside of Memorial Stadium.

Both blue-chip prospects have already made plays on their eventual home field, which bodes well for the Big Red. Williams also serves as another example of a high-profile recruit choosing to call Lincoln home in the 2027 recruiting class.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

As of late, the Huskers have been rounding into form. To end May, Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley helped NU receive commitments from three offensive linemen in their first high school recruiting class. At the time, it moved Nebraska's total number of commitments to 11 and saw the class rank rise as high as 15th nationally.

With Williams secured, he gives the Huskers 13 committed recruits. In addition to that, Nebraska's class ranking is sure to rise. The Florida native becomes NU's sixth four-star pledge in the class. The Big Red only signed three in 2026.

Husker's Cornerback Outlook Following 2026

There are 12 players on Nebraska's 2026 roster listed as cornerbacks. Of them, only two are set to exhaust their eligibility after this year. However, those upperclassmen are by and far the most experienced of the group.

Most notable to Husker fans are Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones. Marshall started all 13 games for the Big Red last fall and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection as a result. Jones also started every game in 2025, and heads into his sophomore season projected to do the same.

Other expected contributors include 2026 signee Danny Odem and FIU transfer Victor Evans III. Odem was the former No. 19 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Evans III brings 29 career games of experience with him to Lincoln from the CUSA.

Cornerbacks on Nebraska Roster:

Andrew Marshall- Senior Victor Evans III- Senior Jeremiah Charles- Junior Blye Hill- Junior Donovan Jones- Sophomore Braylen Prude- Sophomore Amare Sanders- Sophomore Larry Tarver Jr.- Sophomore Khamir Prescott- Sophomore Mario Buford- Sophomore Bryson Webber- Redshirt Freshman Danny Odem- Freshman

What Williams' Commitment Means

The Huskers now have three blue-chip prospects in the 2027 class committed to join the secondary next fall. In 2025, NU finished the regular season ranked third nationally against the pass, and it doesn't seem as if they're interested in changing that any time soon.

Addison Williams is one heck of a recruiter and has shown that time and time again. Bryce Williams joins Tory Pittman III and Corey Hadley Jr. in Nebraska's haul, and they'll look to eventually help Odem man the starting secondary in the years to come.

The future is bright for the Big Red's defense, that's for sure. Now, Nebraska will hope to help those secondary prospects out by surrounding them with high-level defensive linemen, like Errol Demontagnac, and linebacker prospects over the coming months.