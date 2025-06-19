Nebraska Football Hosts Final Recruiting Weekend Before NCAA Dead Period
As college football programs across the country prepare for one final weekend of official visits before the NCAA’s summer dead period begins, Nebraska is hoping to make a strong final impression and gain some much-needed momentum in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
It’s been a bit of a push-pull stretch for the Huskers. Nebraska recently secured commitments from three-star offensive tackle Rex Waterman (Chandler, AZ) and three-star guard Hayden Ainsworth (Biloxi, MS), providing a boost to the class. But Tuesday’s news that four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh has decommitted was a step back. With just five hard commits currently on board, Matt Rhule and his staff are looking to stack more recruiting wins this summer, and this weekend presents a prime opportunity to do just that.
As of Thursday, Nebraska is set to host nine official visitors over the stretch leading into the June 20–22 weekend. This group includes several prospects at key positions of need, offensive tackle, wide receiver, and defensive back, along with a highly regarded running back from the 2026 class.
Headlining this weekend’s group is four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma, a towering 6-foot-7, 308-pound prospect with a rare blend of size, athleticism, and upside. Originally from Cameroon, Mpouma is still considered a raw talent, having only been in the United States for a few years. Still, his physical traits alone project him as a future multi-year starter at the Power Four level, with the potential to develop into an NFL-caliber lineman.
After taking official visits to Auburn and Florida earlier this month, Nebraska will have the final shot to make an impression and potentially seal the deal. If the Huskers are able to land his commitment, Mpouma would instantly become their highest-ranked pledge in the 2026 class, and a major win in the trenches for Matt Rhule’s staff.
Another key visitor in the trenches this weekend is four-star offensive lineman Javeion Cooper, who’s currently committed to Syracuse. Despite giving the Orange his verbal pledge back in December, Cooper has kept his recruitment open, recently taking official visits to Florida State and Colorado. Now, Nebraska will have the final shot to make a lasting impression as he wraps up his summer visits.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Cooper plays right tackle at Melbourne Central Catholic in Florida but projects as a guard at the next level. With offensive line coach Donovan Raiola continuing to prioritize size, versatility, and athleticism in the 2026 class, flipping Cooper would be a huge win, and Nebraska’s staff will undoubtedly push hard to bring him to Lincoln.
Continuing Nebraska’s push to add dynamic playmakers, four-star running back DeZephen Walker is another marquee name set to visit Lincoln this weekend. The Peculiar, Missouri native recently committed to Oklahoma on June 16, but Nebraska is hoping to make a late push to flip the explosive back.
Walker has already taken official visits to Kansas State and Oklahoma this month, and while flipping a freshly committed Sooners pledge will be a tall task, the Huskers have been in pursuit of Walker for some time. With his impressive burst and versatile skill set, expect Nebraska’s staff to roll out the red carpet in hopes of changing his mind during his final visit of the summer.
A late but welcome addition to this week’s official visitors list, four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson is set to arrive in Lincoln midweek. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds, Robinson brings a high-upside blend of athleticism and playmaking ability, particularly as a contested-catch threat.
A former Texas 6A state champion in the high jump, his multi-sport background shows up on film, where his leaping ability and body control draw comparisons to current Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston (per Gabe Brooks- 247Sports Scouting Analyst). Athleticism runs in the family, too, his father, now the Director of Track and Field at TCU, was a two-time Olympic qualifier in the 800 meters.
Ranked among the top 20 wide receivers in the 2026 class, Robinson would be one of the most highly touted skill-position commits of the Matt Rhule era if Nebraska can seal the deal.
Continuing a growing trend, Nebraska is once again hosting a four-star prospect currently committed elsewhere, this time, it’s 2026 wide receiver Nalin Scott out of Powder Springs, Georgia. Measuring nearly 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Scott ranks as the No. 55 wide receiver in his class and showcases a strong combination of speed and red-zone pass-catching ability on film.
Though he’s been committed to Arizona State since late April, Nebraska is the only other school scheduled to host him for an official visit. That opens the door for the Huskers to make a strong impression and potentially shake up his recruitment. While Scott’s commitment to the Sun Devils appears firm on paper, don’t be surprised if Nebraska is a bigger player in this recruitment than it initially seems.
Rounding out the group of wide receivers visiting Nebraska this week is three-star prospect Larry Miles from Orlando, Florida. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound athlete is coming off a breakout junior season, posting 68 receptions for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping lead his team to the Florida 4A state championship game.
After recent summer visits to Kentucky and Pitt, Miles is firmly on Nebraska’s radar as a top target in the 2026 class. With the Huskers finding recent recruiting success in the state of Florida, they’re continuing to invest in this talent-rich region. Don’t be surprised if Miles ends up in Nebraska’s class in the months following his visit.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Nebraska is set to host the first of three defensive back prospects this week: four-star recruit Danny Odem, a standout from Orlando First Academy and teammate of fellow visitor Devin Jackson. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back brings an intriguing blend of size and speed, with a knack for consistently making plays on the ball. Odem thrives in zone coverage but has also shown a strong willingness to step up in run support near the line of scrimmage.
With an impressive June visit list that includes Penn State, Ohio State, Auburn, and Oklahoma, Nebraska will face stiff competition for his commitment. However, the Huskers may have a slight edge in familiarity; former UCF defensive coordinator Addison Williams, now Nebraska’s defensive backs coach, could help bridge the connection. Despite going up against top-tier programs, Odem remains a realistic and important target for Nebraska.
As mentioned earlier, fellow defensive back, and teammate of Danny Odem, Devin Jackson is also scheduled to visit Nebraska this weekend. The four-star prospect from Orlando First Academy brings a long, athletic 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame that looks nearly college-ready for Big Ten play. Ranked as one of the top 20 safeties in the 2026 class, Jackson has Nebraska firmly in the mix, alongside national powers like Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Florida.
In his 10-game junior season, he posted 80 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, showcasing his all-around versatility in the secondary. Like Odem, Jackson has a pre-existing relationship with Nebraska defensive backs coach Addison Williams, stemming from Williams' time at UCF. That connection could give the Huskers a real shot at landing Jackson’s commitment in the coming months.
Wrapping up Nebraska’s summer slate of official visitors is four-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes. At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Hughes brings impressive length and playmaking potential; traits that could help him match up against the physical wideouts of the Big Ten. Currently committed to Florida State, Hughes is a longtime target for Nebraska. With former Husker defensive coordinator Tony White now on staff at FSU, this recruitment will be a real test of Nebraska’s ability to flip a high-profile commitment.
Ranked as the No. 26 safety in the 2026 class, Hughes has significant upside, though injuries have limited his availability in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Now entering a crucial senior year, he’ll be looking to stay healthy and prove his value. Another key prospect out of Florida, Hughes fits the geographic trend Nebraska has targeted for secondary talent. With new defensive backs coach Addison Williams having deep ties in the Sunshine State, don’t be surprised if the Huskers make Hughes reconsider his current pledge to the Seminoles before signing day in December.
All in all, this weekend’s slate of official visitors is designed to address several key areas of need as Nebraska builds toward a stronger future. With a clear focus on offensive linemen, pass-catching weapons, and defensive backs, the Huskers have made it evident that they’re targeting high-upside athletes with traits that can translate to the next level. Nebraska’s strength and conditioning program, widely regarded as one of the best in the country, combined with a development-first coaching staff under Matt Rhule, has the program well-positioned to land multiple commitments in the months ahead.
One notable trend since Rhule’s arrival in November 2022 is the physical evolution of Nebraska’s recruiting profile. Across the board, prospects have gotten bigger, faster, and stronger, not just in high school, but particularly after they arrive on campus. To build a championship-caliber team, you have to look like one first, and this staff is clearly intent on doing just that. By targeting players who fit both the physical mold and developmental vision of the program, Nebraska is laying the groundwork to return to national relevance, one recruit at a time.
For detailed player bios and official visitor lists from previous weeks, check out our full recruiting coverage here, Nebraska Football Wraps Up Huge Recruiting Weekend.
For more on why developing NFL talent is key to Nebraska’s return to national relevance, check out our recent breakdown here, The NFL Pipeline Nebraska Football Needs to Rebuild ASAP
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.