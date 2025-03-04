All Huskers

'We're gonna talk with our pads': New Nebraska Football Assistants Mike Ekeler, Terry Bradden, & Addison Williams

New Nebraska football assistants Mike Ekeler, Terry Bradden, and Addison Williams met with the Husker media for the first time Tuesday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska speical teams coordinator Mike Ekeler at his introductory press conference on March 4, 2025.
Three more of Nebraska's new assistant coaches met with the Husker media Tuesday morning.

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, defensive line coach Terry Bradden, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams each answered questions on what led them to Nebraska and how they feel about the program going into 2025.

Ekeler, a former Husker assistant, has devoted his coaching life to that third of the game that is often ignored. Ekeler says he likes being on an island and having the control, for good or for bad.

"If things go right, thats on the kids. If things go wrong, that's on me. I like the heat. That's why I came here."

Ekeler was also extremely complimentary of Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

"This man may be the best leader I've ever been around," Ekeler said.

Watch the appearances for Ekeler, Bradden, and Williams below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday.

