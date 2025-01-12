Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Offensive Tackle Rex Waterman
Nebraska football extended scholarship offers to a number of players over the past week.
One of those offers went to 2026 three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman. The 6-5, 295-pound prospect plays at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Chandler is the same city where current Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola played his junior year of high school football before he and his family moved to Georgia.
Waterman plays on both sides of the ball for his high school. His offer list includes Nebraska, Duke, San Diego State, Arizona State, and Northern Arizona.
The Huskers are expected to be a big part in his recruitment and will likely control their own destiny. The 2026 prospect is one of the newest targets at the position which we be something for all Husker recruiting fans to monitor moving forward into the full swing of recruiting months.
