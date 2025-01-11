How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
A three-game losing streak to top-20 opponents may have masked the potential of the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Facing a trio of No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 1 UCLA, and No. 4 USC is a tall task, and to the Huskers credit, they were competitive for large portions of each game.
After a get-right victory against Penn State, NU finally got its ranked win monkey of its back, taking down No. 20 Michigan State at home 85-80 in a Big Ten classic. Star center Alexis Markowski was shut down during the losing streak, but she came alive against the Spartans, pouring in a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds. Allison Weidner added 11 while five-star guard Britt Prince chipped in 10 as the Huskers build momentum deeper in January.
A two-game road swing now awaits Nebraska, who heads to Piscataway before a trip to Iowa City.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska faces off against Rutgers for a Sunday afternoon affair.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-4, 3-2 B1G) at Rutgers (8-8, 0-5 B1G)
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025
- Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Rutgers Scout
Head Coach: Coquese Washington | 3rd Season at Rutgers; 15th as HC | 28-52 (.350) at Rutgers; 237-221 (.517) Career HC Record | 4x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x B1G Regular Season Championship | B1G Coach OTY (2011) | Previous head coach at Penn State | Previous assistant at Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
2023-24 Record: 8-24 (2-16 B1G, 14th) | 1x All-Big Ten Second Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Rutgers leads 8-5 (February 3, 2024 last meeting, 71-70 Rutgers).
Key Returners: Destiny Adams, G/F, Sr. | Mya Petticord, G, Jr. | Chyna Cornwell, C, Gr. | Lisa Thompson, G, Soph. | Antonia Bates, G/F, Jr.
Key Additions: Kiyomi McMiller, G, Fr. (Recruit) | JoJo Lacey, F, Gr. (Boston College) | Zachara Perkins, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Janae Walker, F, Soph. (Kentucky).
Key Departures: Kaylene Smikle, G, Jr. (Maryland) | Kassondra Brown, C (Eligibility) | Jillian Huerter, G, Soph. (Fairfield) | Erica Lafayette, G, Gr. (Louisiana).
Outlook: It was an abysmal second season for Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington as the Scarlet Knights finished 8-24 and only two wins in the Big Ten, but one of those coming against Nebraska. Leading scorer Kaylene Smikle was a bright spot in 16 games averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, but she transferred away to rival Maryland.
But for as bad as the record was, the Scarlet Knights return five players who gained valuable experience with only 10 players on the active roster a season ago. Destiny Adams is back after being named to the All-Big Ten Second team following a season that saw her average 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 32 starts. Mya Petticord (10.2 PPG) and Chyna Cornwell (7.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG) are also bringing size in the post and skill at the guard position.
The biggest addition has a true freshman in Kiyomi McMiller who is a star in the making in women’s basketball. Averaging 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 14 games, McMiller has powered Rutgers through one of the toughest schedules in the conference as the Scarlet Knights took on three-straight top-ten opponents in December. Boston College transfer JoJo Lacey is producing as a starter in her final season in college basketball with 8.1 PPG and 5.4 RPG.
Rutgers can't hit three-pointers (28.6%) and aren’t good at free throws (63.7%), but are one of the best rebounding teams including Adams who averages 10.2 per contest. Don’t be fooled by the record, Rutgers is much improved from a year ago and will put the Huskers to the test.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.