Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2028 DL Tristin Chatmon Set to Participate in Camp
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been visiting many prospects from all over as part of their in-school visits. One of the players to get a visit from senior assistant Jamar Mozee was 2028 defensive lineman Tristin Chatmon.
Chatmon is a 2028 defensive lineman from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. Chatmon recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail what it meant to him for Coach Mozee to attend the campus.
"When they came, it was a great experience for me to familiarize myself with Coach Mozee. It was great to finally meet him after hearing great things about the program,"Chatmon said.
The 2028 prospect will be visiting for a camp, and he is hopeful to look into further visits after he can show the coaches what he is about at camp.
"I'm planning on going down there this summer for camp to show the whole coaching staff what I can do. After camp, we'll go from there on further visits," Chatmon said.
Nebraska has yet to land a commit in the 2028 class, but it is never too early to start recruiting in the class. Programs are built on recruiting and every piece counts.
