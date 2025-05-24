Nebraska Football Makes the Top 7 for 4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been receiving plenty of great news as of late, with official visits being scheduled, commitments, and also being named as a top school in players' recruitments.
One of the recruits they recently made the cut for is one of the better cornerback prospects in the country for the class of 2026. Jacob Eberhart is a 2026 prospect from Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, Missouri. Eberhart is recruited by many schools, but cut his list to seven programs, with the Cornhuskers being one of the teams to make the list.
The seven schools consist of Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, Missouri, LSU, and Nebraska.
Eberhart will likely visit many of these schools before making an official decision. The Cornhuskers have been deep in this recruitment for some time now, as they offered the Kirkwood High School 2026 cornerback prospect back in October.
Missouri will likely be the team to beat, as they have had the talented in-state prospect on campus more times than the rest of the teams. The Cornhuskers will look to bring him to Lincoln, likely needing a visit to make a stronger case.
